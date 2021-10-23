Biden's Reality
© Sputnik / Ted RallOfficial U.S. policy since the 1970s is that there is only “one China”—the People’s Republic of China, on the mainland. Joe Biden says the U.S. would go to war to defend Taiwan, the Republic of China, even though his own Administration confirms that it still considers Taiwan to be part of China.
Some viewers of US President Joe Biden's Thursday town hall were left puzzled after the commander-in-chief claimed that the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese military attack. Per the 'One China policy,' Beijing has maintained that there is only one sovereign China, encompassing mainland China and Taiwan, the Republic of China (RoC).
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters on Friday, clarified that Biden's remarks from the night prior did not reflect a change in US policy, or its commitments outlined in the Taiwan Relations Act. Biden previously told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the US had a "commitment" to defend Taiwan against a military attack by mainland China.
"He was not intending to convey a change in policy nor has he made a decision to change our policy," Psaki told a reporter who had questioned the US policy of "strategic ambiguity" regarding Taiwan.
Biden handlers overrule Biden's statement last night that he would defend Taiwan from China.— Alexander Higgins (@kr3at) October 22, 2021
"What I can convey to you is that our policy has not changed. He was not intending to convey a change in policy nor has he made a decision to change our policy." pic.twitter.com/kN2YaZSD45
Psaki added that "nobody wants to see cross-strait issues come to blows, certainly not President Biden, and there's no reason that it should."
While the policy of ambiguity allows the US to sell weapons to the RoC, it does not stipulate that American forces would be activated to defend Taiwan from Chinese forces. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated the long-standing Beijing assertion that the island nation is "an inalienable part of China's territory," and any issue involving the RoC is "purely an internal affair of China that allows no foreign intervention."