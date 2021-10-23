Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/bidens-reality-1090146690.html
Biden's Reality
Biden's Reality
Some viewers of US President Joe Biden's Thursday town hall were left puzzled after the commander-in-chief claimed that the US would defend Taiwan in the event... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T00:54+0000
2021-10-23T00:54+0000
china
taiwan
one china policy
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090145909_0:0:1201:676_1920x0_80_0_0_aa9def5e8f1f0ff39f1a4a126d35c51d.jpg
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters on Friday, clarified that Biden's remarks from the night prior did not reflect a change in US policy, or its commitments outlined in the Taiwan Relations Act. Biden previously told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the US had a "commitment" to defend Taiwan against a military attack by mainland China. "He was not intending to convey a change in policy nor has he made a decision to change our policy," Psaki told a reporter who had questioned the US policy of "strategic ambiguity" regarding Taiwan. Psaki added that "nobody wants to see cross-strait issues come to blows, certainly not President Biden, and there's no reason that it should." While the policy of ambiguity allows the US to sell weapons to the RoC, it does not stipulate that American forces would be activated to defend Taiwan from Chinese forces. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated the long-standing Beijing assertion that the island nation is "an inalienable part of China's territory," and any issue involving the RoC is "purely an internal affair of China that allows no foreign intervention."
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090145909_0:0:1201:900_1920x0_80_0_0_7e01995daa702b97d570accfe7eae88d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, taiwan, one china policy, biden administration

Biden's Reality

00:54 GMT 23.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ted RallOfficial U.S. policy since the 1970s is that there is only “one China”—the People’s Republic of China, on the mainland. Joe Biden says the U.S. would go to war to defend Taiwan, the Republic of China, even though his own Administration confirms that it still considers Taiwan to be part of China.
Official U.S. policy since the 1970s is that there is only “one China”—the People’s Republic of China, on the mainland. Joe Biden says the U.S. would go to war to defend Taiwan, the Republic of China, even though his own Administration confirms that it still considers Taiwan to be part of China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
Some viewers of US President Joe Biden's Thursday town hall were left puzzled after the commander-in-chief claimed that the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese military attack. Per the 'One China policy,' Beijing has maintained that there is only one sovereign China, encompassing mainland China and Taiwan, the Republic of China (RoC).
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters on Friday, clarified that Biden's remarks from the night prior did not reflect a change in US policy, or its commitments outlined in the Taiwan Relations Act. Biden previously told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the US had a "commitment" to defend Taiwan against a military attack by mainland China.
"He was not intending to convey a change in policy nor has he made a decision to change our policy," Psaki told a reporter who had questioned the US policy of "strategic ambiguity" regarding Taiwan.
Psaki added that "nobody wants to see cross-strait issues come to blows, certainly not President Biden, and there's no reason that it should."
While the policy of ambiguity allows the US to sell weapons to the RoC, it does not stipulate that American forces would be activated to defend Taiwan from Chinese forces. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated the long-standing Beijing assertion that the island nation is "an inalienable part of China's territory," and any issue involving the RoC is "purely an internal affair of China that allows no foreign intervention."
010100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:54 GMTBiden's Reality
00:53 GMT'Bully': Trump Slams Meghan McCain for Labeling Ivanka, Jared 'Funeral Crashers' at Dad's Service
00:39 GMTElon Musk Wins Approval to Dig Citywide Vegas Tunnel System
00:00 GMTVIDEO: Former Marine Reveals How he Disarms Would-Be Robber with a Bag of ‘Gatorades and a Snack’
YesterdayManchester United Have the Talent on the Pitch, but Not on the Sideline
YesterdayAstronomers Witness Explosive Star That Could Help Develop Early Warning System
YesterdayUS Airstrike Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Northwest Syria - CENTCOM
YesterdayEmbattled Eilat-Ashkelon Gas Deal Has No Bearing on UAE-Israel Relations, Official Says
YesterdayUS to Send Three Island-Class Patrol Boats to Ukraine in November - Ambassador
YesterdayAlec Baldwin Shooting Happened Amid Union Working Conditions Protest - Reports
YesterdayWatchdog Report Alleging US Agents Abused Migrants Reveals Oversight Needed - Rights Group
YesterdayLate Actor Brandon Lee's Family Reacts to Alec Baldwin's Fatal Prop Gun Incident
YesterdayWall Street Up 3rd Straight Week as Dow, S&P500 at Record Heights Despite Volatile Session
YesterdayUS, Argentine Diplomats Discuss Regional Security, Nuclear Cooperation – State Department
YesterdayCongress Votes to Hold Steve Bannon in Contempt of Congress Furthering Partisan Divides
YesterdayDave Chapelle Says He’s Open to Meet with Netflix Employees for Dialogue
YesterdayArizona Requests Restraining Order to Stop Biden from Enforcing COVID-19 Mandates
YesterdayBiden Does Not Want to See Cross-Strait Issues Between China, Taiwan Come to Blows - Psaki
YesterdayItalian Town Considers Honorary Citizenship for Brazilian President
YesterdayUS 'Absolutely Prepared' to Sanction Persons Blocking Ceasefire in Ethiopia - State Department