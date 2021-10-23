https://sputniknews.com/20211023/bidens-reality-1090146690.html

Biden's Reality

Biden's Reality

Some viewers of US President Joe Biden's Thursday town hall were left puzzled after the commander-in-chief claimed that the US would defend Taiwan in the event... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-23T00:54+0000

2021-10-23T00:54+0000

2021-10-23T00:54+0000

china

taiwan

one china policy

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090145909_0:0:1201:676_1920x0_80_0_0_aa9def5e8f1f0ff39f1a4a126d35c51d.jpg

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters on Friday, clarified that Biden's remarks from the night prior did not reflect a change in US policy, or its commitments outlined in the Taiwan Relations Act. Biden previously told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the US had a "commitment" to defend Taiwan against a military attack by mainland China. "He was not intending to convey a change in policy nor has he made a decision to change our policy," Psaki told a reporter who had questioned the US policy of "strategic ambiguity" regarding Taiwan. Psaki added that "nobody wants to see cross-strait issues come to blows, certainly not President Biden, and there's no reason that it should." While the policy of ambiguity allows the US to sell weapons to the RoC, it does not stipulate that American forces would be activated to defend Taiwan from Chinese forces. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated the long-standing Beijing assertion that the island nation is "an inalienable part of China's territory," and any issue involving the RoC is "purely an internal affair of China that allows no foreign intervention."

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, taiwan, one china policy, biden administration