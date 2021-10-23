https://sputniknews.com/20211023/authorities-reportedly-capture-elusive-drug-lord-otoniel-leader-of-clan-del-golfo--1090163439.html

Colombian Authorities Reportedly Capture Elusive Drug Lord Otoniel, Leader of Clan del Golfo

Colombian Authorities Reportedly Capture Elusive Drug Lord Otoniel, Leader of Clan del Golfo

Back in March, Colombian police captured Nini Johana Usuga, the sister of Clan del Golfo leader Dairo Antonio Úsuga David - alias "Otoniel." The group has been... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-23T21:29+0000

2021-10-23T21:29+0000

2021-10-23T22:26+0000

drug lord

colombia

drug trafficking

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105974/58/1059745868_113:0:1807:953_1920x0_80_0_0_32ce2c56ad35a2463f462c00838e90ce.jpg

Otoniel, 50, was captured by Colombian military forces in the country's northwest municipality of Urabá Antioquia, according to local media reports. Prior to the 50-year-old drug trafficker's capture, the Colombian government was offering up to $800,000 in reward money for information leading to Otoniel's capture and conviction. At the same time, the US Department of State was offering $5 million. Colombian President Iván Duque stated in August that it was becoming increasingly difficult for the Clan del Golfo leader to continue evading authorities due to his growing health issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure. Within recent months, authorities have been closing in on Otoniel, resulting in several firefights with the drug trafficker's forces. Clan del Golfo is present in 10 of Colombia's 32 provinces and is estimated to have around 1,200 armed troops - many of whom are former far-right paramilitary fighters, according to Reuters. The group has also been accused of illegal mining and orchestrating the murders of various community leaders in the country.

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

drug lord, colombia, drug trafficking