Colombian Authorities Reportedly Capture Elusive Drug Lord Otoniel, Leader of Clan del Golfo

Otoniel, 50, was captured by Colombian military forces in the country's northwest municipality of Urabá Antioquia, according to local media reports. Prior to the 50-year-old drug trafficker's capture, the Colombian government was offering up to $800,000 in reward money for information leading to Otoniel's capture and conviction. At the same time, the US Department of State was offering $5 million. Colombian President Iván Duque stated in August that it was becoming increasingly difficult for the Clan del Golfo leader to continue evading authorities due to his growing health issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure. Within recent months, authorities have been closing in on Otoniel, resulting in several firefights with the drug trafficker's forces. Clan del Golfo is present in 10 of Colombia's 32 provinces and is estimated to have around 1,200 armed troops - many of whom are former far-right paramilitary fighters, according to Reuters. The group has also been accused of illegal mining and orchestrating the murders of various community leaders in the country.
Back in March, Colombian police captured Nini Johana Usuga, the sister of Clan del Golfo leader Dairo Antonio Úsuga David - alias "Otoniel." The group has been in operation since 2001, and has grown to be the largest drug-trafficking cabal in Colombia.
🚨 Atención: fue capturado alias 'Otoniel', máximo cabecilla del Clan del Golfo, en el Urabá antioqueño. Noticia en desarrollo. pic.twitter.com/4uTZvAIZej
Duque warned that Otoniel would have to submit to authorities or "receive the full weight of the law and the full force of our security forces."
