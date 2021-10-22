https://sputniknews.com/20211022/why-putins-conservatism-of-optimists-approach-resonating-with-traditionalists-in-us-and-eu-1090128178.html

Why Putin's 'Conservatism of Optimists' Approach Resonating With Traditionalists in US and EU

"For the coming period of global reconstruction, which may continue for quite some time and the final outcome of which is not known, moderate conservatism is the most reasonable approach, at least in my opinion," Vladimir Putin stated, addressing an international audience on 21 October.Russia's conservatism encompasses spiritual, traditional and family values, a positive attitude to the nation's historical heritage, and the placement of an individual's personal qualities above his or her sex, ethnicity or the colour of their skin, as well as national sovereignty and an approach to international collaboration driven by concern for the common good, according to the Russian president.Russia's 'Conservatism of Optimists'The West is presently undergoing a severe identity crisis that breeds the need to either appreciate or stabilise it, the foreign affairs analyst underscores. That’s why Russia, perceived as a predominantly Christian and traditionalist nation, is so appealing to conservatives in the West, he says."The late Professor Andrzej Walicki wrote a very important essay in 2015 titled 'Can Vladimir Putin become the ideological leader of world conservatism?' where he addressed this issue in detail," Kasonta says.President Putin's term "conservatism of optimists" seems to connote frustration at the direction in which gender rights is going in the US, according to Dr. Samuel Hoff, the George Washington Distinguished Professor Emeritus of History and Political Science at Delaware State University. "Many social conservatives in America would agree with Putin's characterisation," he notes.Is the Western Agenda Really Progressive?Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club meeting, the Russian president remarked that the battle for equal rights in some Western nations has turned into a farce. The so-called "progressive" agenda advocated by some forces in the West has translated into cancel culture, reverse racism, attacks on history and basic values such as respect for mothers, fathers, families or even basic definitions concerning gender difference, he noted. According to the president, Bolsheviks propagated strikingly similar ideas in the wake of the October 1917 Revolution. Russia has learnt this lesson, turning its historical experience into a competitive advantage, he said.Currently, a "real generational battle is going on, at least in the US, over competing ideologies, views, speech, and even over the past", says David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University. He highlights that there is "a big push back in the US against the cancel culture too".The US, the West and the world as a whole needs to foster an environment for competing opinions, as the support for this is currently eroding, according to the political scientist.True progressivism refers to a movement in American history which was notable for reforms (1900-1920), recalls Hoff, adding that the very idea that people who support cancel culture call themselves modern-day "progressives" appears "insulting" to the aforementioned period.Treating History Selectively"Both Americans and Russians would both admit that some of each nation's own past is ugly," Hoff highlights. "But to hide those facts and events is to ignore the lessons of the same and to deny history."However, it's not only Western liberals who treat their historic past selectively but also their conservative counterparts, according to the foreign affairs analyst.Russia and West Have More In Common Than One ImaginesThe international observers agree that the attempts to rewrite history and distort facts pose no lesser risk than a "historical amnesia".One glaring example is the West's attempt to depict Russia as an antagonist, according to the professor. While some Americans are reading about Russia's leaving NATO as an observer or not coming to the UK climate summit they might easily get the wrong idea about Russo-American relations. However, Russia and the US have lots of points where their interests converge as well as a shared past, including cooperation in outer space, during the first Gulf War, as allies during the Second World War, as members of the same UN committees, holding superpower summits, and signing a plethora of bilateral treaties and agreements, according to the political scientist.

Boris Jaruselski Vladimir Putin isn't responsible for the resurgence of conservatism, ...too many, too sudden changes, causing upheavals in societies around the globe is this catalyst, which causes conservatism. These highly contentious attempts by Western 'elites' to tear the basic strands of the societal fabric is against the grain of too many people, to just be accepted as the 'new reality'. Western 'elites' have long ago come to realize, that if the BASIC unit of society, ...the family, is functional, then their 'progressive' ideas have not chance of taking hold. Social media and Hollywood have put barely a dent into the family, so Western elites are resorting now to a different 'strategy': 'convince' CHILDREN, PRIMARY SCHOOL age, that, ...maybe, ...perhaps, they AREN'T what their conservative parents have made them believe they are! ...eventually resulting in a generation which is completely DEVOID of ANY kind of reference and bearing, and who are mentally BRAINWASHED to accept nearly ANYTHING! 0

