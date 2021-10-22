Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/why-putins-conservatism-of-optimists-approach-resonating-with-traditionalists-in-us-and-eu-1090128178.html
Why Putin's 'Conservatism of Optimists' Approach Resonating With Traditionalists in US and EU
Why Putin's 'Conservatism of Optimists' Approach Resonating With Traditionalists in US and EU
President Vladimir Putin defined Russia's ideology as a "conservatism of optimists", while delivering his remarks at the 18th Annual Meeting of the Valdai... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T10:50+0000
2021-10-22T10:50+0000
valdai discussion club
world
us
russia
opinion
vladimir putin
nato
progressive
conservatism
1917 revolution
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106435/02/1064350225_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9be30071a1a58b7b323216d1c576fff7.jpg
"For the coming period of global reconstruction, which may continue for quite some time and the final outcome of which is not known, moderate conservatism is the most reasonable approach, at least in my opinion," Vladimir Putin stated, addressing an international audience on 21 October.Russia's conservatism encompasses spiritual, traditional and family values, a positive attitude to the nation's historical heritage, and the placement of an individual's personal qualities above his or her sex, ethnicity or the colour of their skin, as well as national sovereignty and an approach to international collaboration driven by concern for the common good, according to the Russian president.Russia's 'Conservatism of Optimists'The West is presently undergoing a severe identity crisis that breeds the need to either appreciate or stabilise it, the foreign affairs analyst underscores. That’s why Russia, perceived as a predominantly Christian and traditionalist nation, is so appealing to conservatives in the West, he says."The late Professor Andrzej Walicki wrote a very important essay in 2015 titled 'Can Vladimir Putin become the ideological leader of world conservatism?' where he addressed this issue in detail," Kasonta says.President Putin's term "conservatism of optimists" seems to connote frustration at the direction in which gender rights is going in the US, according to Dr. Samuel Hoff, the George Washington Distinguished Professor Emeritus of History and Political Science at Delaware State University. "Many social conservatives in America would agree with Putin's characterisation," he notes.Is the Western Agenda Really Progressive?Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club meeting, the Russian president remarked that the battle for equal rights in some Western nations has turned into a farce. The so-called "progressive" agenda advocated by some forces in the West has translated into cancel culture, reverse racism, attacks on history and basic values such as respect for mothers, fathers, families or even basic definitions concerning gender difference, he noted. According to the president, Bolsheviks propagated strikingly similar ideas in the wake of the October 1917 Revolution. Russia has learnt this lesson, turning its historical experience into a competitive advantage, he said.Currently, a "real generational battle is going on, at least in the US, over competing ideologies, views, speech, and even over the past", says David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University. He highlights that there is "a big push back in the US against the cancel culture too".The US, the West and the world as a whole needs to foster an environment for competing opinions, as the support for this is currently eroding, according to the political scientist.True progressivism refers to a movement in American history which was notable for reforms (1900-1920), recalls Hoff, adding that the very idea that people who support cancel culture call themselves modern-day "progressives" appears "insulting" to the aforementioned period.Treating History Selectively"Both Americans and Russians would both admit that some of each nation's own past is ugly," Hoff highlights. "But to hide those facts and events is to ignore the lessons of the same and to deny history."However, it's not only Western liberals who treat their historic past selectively but also their conservative counterparts, according to the foreign affairs analyst.Russia and West Have More In Common Than One ImaginesThe international observers agree that the attempts to rewrite history and distort facts pose no lesser risk than a "historical amnesia".One glaring example is the West's attempt to depict Russia as an antagonist, according to the professor. While some Americans are reading about Russia's leaving NATO as an observer or not coming to the UK climate summit they might easily get the wrong idea about Russo-American relations. However, Russia and the US have lots of points where their interests converge as well as a shared past, including cooperation in outer space, during the first Gulf War, as allies during the Second World War, as members of the same UN committees, holding superpower summits, and signing a plethora of bilateral treaties and agreements, according to the political scientist.
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/putin-says-discussion-on-men-and-women-in-west-has-become-phantasmagorical-1090106736.html
Vladimir Putin isn't responsible for the resurgence of conservatism, ...too many, too sudden changes, causing upheavals in societies around the globe is this catalyst, which causes conservatism. These highly contentious attempts by Western 'elites' to tear the basic strands of the societal fabric is against the grain of too many people, to just be accepted as the 'new reality'. Western 'elites' have long ago come to realize, that if the BASIC unit of society, ...the family, is functional, then their 'progressive' ideas have not chance of taking hold. Social media and Hollywood have put barely a dent into the family, so Western elites are resorting now to a different 'strategy': 'convince' CHILDREN, PRIMARY SCHOOL age, that, ...maybe, ...perhaps, they AREN'T what their conservative parents have made them believe they are! ...eventually resulting in a generation which is completely DEVOID of ANY kind of reference and bearing, and who are mentally BRAINWASHED to accept nearly ANYTHING!
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106435/02/1064350225_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e86bbaa377e3077dcd788e17d5eecc83.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
valdai discussion club, world, us, russia, opinion, vladimir putin, nato, progressive, conservatism, 1917 revolution

Why Putin's 'Conservatism of Optimists' Approach Resonating With Traditionalists in US and EU

10:50 GMT 22.10.2021
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolsky / Go to the photo bankThis Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolsky
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
President Vladimir Putin defined Russia's ideology as a "conservatism of optimists", while delivering his remarks at the 18th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, titled 'Global Shake-Up in the 21st Century: The Individual, Values, and the State'.
"For the coming period of global reconstruction, which may continue for quite some time and the final outcome of which is not known, moderate conservatism is the most reasonable approach, at least in my opinion," Vladimir Putin stated, addressing an international audience on 21 October.
Russia's conservatism encompasses spiritual, traditional and family values, a positive attitude to the nation's historical heritage, and the placement of an individual's personal qualities above his or her sex, ethnicity or the colour of their skin, as well as national sovereignty and an approach to international collaboration driven by concern for the common good, according to the Russian president.

Russia's 'Conservatism of Optimists'

"President Putin’s words will not resonate with the political establishment in the West, that is liberal to the core. Nevertheless, his words will resonate, or are already resonating, with various conservative and traditionalist groups in Europe and the US," emphasises Adriel Kasonta, a London-based foreign affairs analyst and former chairman of the International Affairs Committee at Bow Group, a conservative think tank in the UK.

The West is presently undergoing a severe identity crisis that breeds the need to either appreciate or stabilise it, the foreign affairs analyst underscores. That’s why Russia, perceived as a predominantly Christian and traditionalist nation, is so appealing to conservatives in the West, he says.
"The late Professor Andrzej Walicki wrote a very important essay in 2015 titled 'Can Vladimir Putin become the ideological leader of world conservatism?' where he addressed this issue in detail," Kasonta says.
President Putin's term "conservatism of optimists" seems to connote frustration at the direction in which gender rights is going in the US, according to Dr. Samuel Hoff, the George Washington Distinguished Professor Emeritus of History and Political Science at Delaware State University. "Many social conservatives in America would agree with Putin's characterisation," he notes.

Is the Western Agenda Really Progressive?

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club meeting, the Russian president remarked that the battle for equal rights in some Western nations has turned into a farce. The so-called "progressive" agenda advocated by some forces in the West has translated into cancel culture, reverse racism, attacks on history and basic values such as respect for mothers, fathers, families or even basic definitions concerning gender difference, he noted. According to the president, Bolsheviks propagated strikingly similar ideas in the wake of the October 1917 Revolution. Russia has learnt this lesson, turning its historical experience into a competitive advantage, he said.
Currently, a "real generational battle is going on, at least in the US, over competing ideologies, views, speech, and even over the past", says David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University. He highlights that there is "a big push back in the US against the cancel culture too".
The US, the West and the world as a whole needs to foster an environment for competing opinions, as the support for this is currently eroding, according to the political scientist.
"I want to see everything debated," echoes Peter Kuznick, professor of History at American University, who defines himself as a progressive, but doubts that the current liberal political agenda fully corresponds to this term. "I want to see different opinions being given. I want to see students being able to refute this kind of criticism or attack on identities, rather than feel like they need to isolate themselves or insulate themselves from that kind of thing."
True progressivism refers to a movement in American history which was notable for reforms (1900-1920), recalls Hoff, adding that the very idea that people who support cancel culture call themselves modern-day "progressives" appears "insulting" to the aforementioned period.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
Putin: Battle for Equal Rights in West Turning Into Dogmatism Bordering on the Absurd
Yesterday, 15:25 GMT

Treating History Selectively

"Both Americans and Russians would both admit that some of each nation's own past is ugly," Hoff highlights. "But to hide those facts and events is to ignore the lessons of the same and to deny history."
However, it's not only Western liberals who treat their historic past selectively but also their conservative counterparts, according to the foreign affairs analyst.
"They tend to pick and choose what is convenient for their narrative, while conservatives in the East, especially in Russia, were able to rise to the challenge and deal with the Communist past and accept it as part of their national narrative’s continuum," Kasonta stresses. "When it comes to the former, they would rather forget about the inconvenient colonial history, which is the root cause of the problems we see in modern times. Living in denial is a receipt for a disaster. Russians know this very well."
© bravo369.netThe Lend-Lease monument in Fairbanks was created by famous Alaskan sculptor Richard Wallen. Opened in the summer of 2006, it features two pilots –one Soviet and one American, looking confidently toward the sky.
The Lend-Lease monument in Fairbanks was created by famous Alaskan sculptor Richard Wallen. Opened in the summer of 2006, it features two pilots –one Soviet and one American, looking confidently toward the sky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
The Lend-Lease monument in Fairbanks was created by famous Alaskan sculptor Richard Wallen. Opened in the summer of 2006, it features two pilots –one Soviet and one American, looking confidently toward the sky.
© bravo369.net

Russia and West Have More In Common Than One Imagines

The international observers agree that the attempts to rewrite history and distort facts pose no lesser risk than a "historical amnesia".
"The ramifications of rewriting history are widespread, including creating an education gap between generations and ignoring how others may continue to view that nation," says Samuel Hoff.
One glaring example is the West's attempt to depict Russia as an antagonist, according to the professor. While some Americans are reading about Russia's leaving NATO as an observer or not coming to the UK climate summit they might easily get the wrong idea about Russo-American relations.
However, Russia and the US have lots of points where their interests converge as well as a shared past, including cooperation in outer space, during the first Gulf War, as allies during the Second World War, as members of the same UN committees, holding superpower summits, and signing a plethora of bilateral treaties and agreements, according to the political scientist.
Discuss
Popular comments
Vladimir Putin isn't responsible for the resurgence of conservatism, ...too many, too sudden changes, causing upheavals in societies around the globe is this catalyst, which causes conservatism. These highly contentious attempts by Western 'elites' to tear the basic strands of the societal fabric is against the grain of too many people, to just be accepted as the 'new reality'. Western 'elites' have long ago come to realize, that if the BASIC unit of society, ...the family, is functional, then their 'progressive' ideas have not chance of taking hold. Social media and Hollywood have put barely a dent into the family, so Western elites are resorting now to a different 'strategy': 'convince' CHILDREN, PRIMARY SCHOOL age, that, ...maybe, ...perhaps, they AREN'T what their conservative parents have made them believe they are! ...eventually resulting in a generation which is completely DEVOID of ANY kind of reference and bearing, and who are mentally BRAINWASHED to accept nearly ANYTHING!
Boris Jaruselski
22 October, 14:15 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:59 GMTNATO Defense Ministers Agree on First AI Strategy
10:50 GMTWhy Putin's 'Conservatism of Optimists' Approach Resonating With Traditionalists in US and EU
10:47 GMTMumbai Fire: Watch Man Hanging From Roof Before Plunging to Death From 19th Floor
10:47 GMTIAEA Chief Says Agency Has No Evidence Iran Covertly Enriches Uranium
10:23 GMTNATO New Defenсe Plan Shows Russia’s Decision to Stop Dialogue Was Correct, Kremlin Says
10:23 GMTFDA Approves ‘Mix & Match’ Booster Shots, Endorsing Method Pioneered by Sputnik V, RDIF Says
10:22 GMTGreece Considers Turkey's Threats 'Unacceptable, Provocative', Reports Say
10:21 GMT'We Rank Last': India's Congress Party Blasts PM Modi for Celebrating Delivery of 1 Bln Vaccine Jabs
10:09 GMTWATCH New Zealand PM Ardern Grip Podium as Quake Strikes During Press Conference
09:55 GMT‘Fridays For Future’ Rally Held in Berlin
09:49 GMTRepublicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics
09:18 GMTAlec Baldwin Filmed Weeping After Accidentally Killing Cinematographer on Set
09:09 GMTNormal Diplomatic Discussions With NATO Impossible in Light of Bloc's Moves, Russia Says
09:01 GMTBangladesh: Seven Killed in Rohingya Refugee Camp Violence
08:46 GMTOne Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks in Japan's Waters, Reports Say
08:44 GMTBiden Mocked as He Seemingly Shouts Out to Wrong Person, Acts Like 'Robot' During Town Hall Address
08:43 GMTRussia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,141 COVID-19 Cases
08:03 GMTBJP Politician Under Fire Online After Accusing Aamir Khan of Creating Unrest Among Hindus in New Ad
08:03 GMTIndia Inches Closer to Developing Hypersonic Weapons: US Congressional Report
08:03 GMTIndia’s Congress Party Calls Brutal Murder of Dalit Man at Farmers' Protest Site 'Conspiracy'