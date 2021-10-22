https://sputniknews.com/20211022/watch-new-zealand-pm-ardern-grip-podium-as-quake-strikes-during-press-conference-1090126732.html

WATCH New Zealand PM Ardern Grip Podium as Quake Strikes During Press Conference

The quake was measured by Geonet at 5.9-magnitude on the Richter scale and was located at a depth of 210 km in the central North Island. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was addressing post-COVID plans and vaccination targets during a press conference in Wellington on Friday when she was suddenly interrupted by an earthquake. A video emerged on Twitter, showing the moment Ardern felt the shaking, gripped her podium and then asked a reporter to repeat the question. According to Geonet, a service that accepts quake reports from the public, the 5.9 magnitude quake hit at a depth of 210 km in the central North Island. No significant damage has been reported. Small earthquakes are quite frequent in New Zealand, with more than 1,350 tremors measuring above 4 on the Richter scale recorded in the past year.

