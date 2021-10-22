Registration was successful!
WATCH New Zealand PM Ardern Grip Podium as Quake Strikes During Press Conference
WATCH New Zealand PM Ardern Grip Podium as Quake Strikes During Press Conference
The quake was measured by Geonet at 5.9-magnitude on the Richter scale and was located at a depth of 210 km in the central North Island. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was addressing post-COVID plans and vaccination targets during a press conference in Wellington on Friday when she was suddenly interrupted by an earthquake. A video emerged on Twitter, showing the moment Ardern felt the shaking, gripped her podium and then asked a reporter to repeat the question. According to Geonet, a service that accepts quake reports from the public, the 5.9 magnitude quake hit at a depth of 210 km in the central North Island. No significant damage has been reported. Small earthquakes are quite frequent in New Zealand, with more than 1,350 tremors measuring above 4 on the Richter scale recorded in the past year.
news, australia, jacinda ardern, quake

WATCH New Zealand PM Ardern Grip Podium as Quake Strikes During Press Conference

10:09 GMT 22.10.2021
© Robert KitchinNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces in Wellington, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, an ambitious target of fully vaccinating 90% of eligible people to end coronavirus lockdowns.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces in Wellington, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, an ambitious target of fully vaccinating 90% of eligible people to end coronavirus lockdowns.
The quake was measured by Geonet at 5.9-magnitude on the Richter scale and was located at a depth of 210 km in the central North Island.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was addressing post-COVID plans and vaccination targets during a press conference in Wellington on Friday when she was suddenly interrupted by an earthquake.
A video emerged on Twitter, showing the moment Ardern felt the shaking, gripped her podium and then asked a reporter to repeat the question.
"Sorry, a slight distraction, would you mind repeating the question?"
According to Geonet, a service that accepts quake reports from the public, the 5.9 magnitude quake hit at a depth of 210 km in the central North Island. No significant damage has been reported. Small earthquakes are quite frequent in New Zealand, with more than 1,350 tremors measuring above 4 on the Richter scale recorded in the past year.
