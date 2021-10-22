Registration was successful!
WATCH: Kamala Harris Heckled as She Promotes Biden's Build Back Better Agenda
WATCH: Kamala Harris Heckled as She Promotes Biden's Build Back Better Agenda
WATCH: Kamala Harris Heckled as She Promotes Biden's Build Back Better Agenda
Speaking at a CNN town hall on Thursday, Joe Biden repeated the debunked claim that his Build Back Better agenda and a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
US Vice President Kamala Harris was promoting Biden's infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better agenda in the Bronx borough of New York City on Friday when she was interrupted by someone from the crowd.A video of the incident has emerged online, showing Harris engaging in a verbal spat with a person who apparently had a different take on the multi-trillion dollar spending plan.As the clip shoes, Harris seemingly tries to keep her cool, smiles and tells the protester: "You're right, brother. I know you are. How about if you and I talk about that?"A guard then tries to escort the man out of the hall, but this doesn't stop them from telling the VP what he thinks, even though it's barely audible in the video. He's eventually forced to leave the room.
WATCH: Kamala Harris Heckled as She Promotes Biden's Build Back Better Agenda

18:36 GMT 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
Speaking at a CNN town hall on Thursday, Joe Biden repeated the debunked claim that his Build Back Better agenda and a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will cost nothing.
US Vice President Kamala Harris was promoting Biden's infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better agenda in the Bronx borough of New York City on Friday when she was interrupted by someone from the crowd.
A video of the incident has emerged online, showing Harris engaging in a verbal spat with a person who apparently had a different take on the multi-trillion dollar spending plan.
As the clip shoes, Harris seemingly tries to keep her cool, smiles and tells the protester: "You're right, brother. I know you are. How about if you and I talk about that?"
A guard then tries to escort the man out of the hall, but this doesn't stop them from telling the VP what he thinks, even though it's barely audible in the video. He's eventually forced to leave the room.
LET'S GO BRANDON/F..K K HARRIS. HAHAHAH FAMOUS /FASCIST/FEMME FATALE
Заголовок открываемого материала
