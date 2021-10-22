https://sputniknews.com/20211022/wall-street-up-3rd-straight-week-as-dow-sp500-at-record-heights-despite-volatile-session-1090145528.html

Wall Street Up 3rd Straight Week as Dow, S&P500 at Record Heights Despite Volatile Session

NEW YORK, October 22 (Sputnik) - US stocks ended up for a third straight week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes hitting record highs...

The Dow, which groups mostly industrial stocks, eked out a gain in Friday’s trade despite tumbling from the day’s peaks.The S&P 500, which consists of the top 500 US stocks, closed in the negative after also posting a record high too.The Nasdaq Composite Index, which lists the marquee names in Big Tech, also fell, after an all-time high in the previous session.All three indexes were, however, rose for the week, extending their winning streak for a third week in a row.Wall Street had a mixed Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the central bank’s plans to start tapering its monthly stimulus of $120 billion between November and December, while holding out on giving a timeline for rate hikes.A flurry of forecast-beating third quarter earnings at US companies had also energized Wall Street all week. Electric car-maker Tesla, banking icon Goldman Sachs, healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson, consumer products behemoth Procter & Gamble and streaming services provider Netflix were among those who reported stellar profits for the quarter.The Dow closed Friday's trade up 74 points, or 0.2%, at 35,677. It hit a record high of 35,765 earlier. For the week, it rose 1.1%, bringing its cumulative three-week gain to 3.9%.The S&P 500 index settled down 5 points, or 0.1%, at 4,545. It hit an all-time high of 4,560 earlier. The S&P 500 was up 1.6% for the week, for a compounded three-week gain of 4.3%.Nasdaq finished the day down 125 points, or 0.8%, at 15,090. It was up 1.3% on the week, for a total three-week rise of 3.6%.

