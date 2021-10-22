https://sputniknews.com/20211022/us-to-send-three-island-class-patrol-boats-to-ukraine-in-november---ambassador-1090146402.html

US to Send Three Island-Class Patrol Boats to Ukraine in November - Ambassador

MOSCOW, October 22 (Sputnik) - The US will send to Ukraine three Island-class patrol boats in November, Ukrainian Ambassador to Washington Oksana Markarova... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

Earlier in October, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that two Island-class patrol boats will be transferred from the US to Ukraine during the third quarter of 2021, and another one is to be delivered by the end of the year.The ambassador noted that this event shows the strategic level of partnership in the sphere of defense between Ukraine and the US, as well as a special focus on the navy and the development of Ukraine's capabilities in the Black and Azov Seas.Island-class boats are fast patrol boats of the US Coast Guard designed for patrolling and search and rescue operations in coastal waters. In September 2018, two of these boats were transferred to the Ukrainian Navy.

