Two UK Teenagers Arrested Over Hypodermic Needle Spikings In Nottingham Nightclubs

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for compulsory searches at nightclubs after people were spiked by needles in Nottingham. The incidents... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

Two young men have been arrested by detectives investigating a series of injections or attempted injections using hypodermic needles in the English city of Nottingham.Earlier this week the Home Secretary Priti Patel asked the police for an urgent update after a number of women reporting being spiked by needles in nightclubs in Nottingham and also in Scotland.The opposition Labour Party said the incidents were "vile" and "terrifying.”Nottinghamshire Police said on Friday, 22 October, two men aged 18 and 19 had been taken into custody after detectives reviewed CCTV footage inside and outside nightclubs in Nottingham, a city with a high student population.The teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to administer poison with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve.She went on to say: “If you believe you have been spiked, feel you have been spiked, suspect anyone else has been spiked or see any suspicious activity our message remains the same and we want to encourage everyone to come forward immediately.”

