Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/things-are-screwed-here-documents-from-the-last-days-of-hitlers-bunker-unveiled-by-historians-1090143730.html
'Things Are Screwed Here': Documents From the Last Days of Hitler’s Bunker Unveiled by Historians
'Things Are Screwed Here': Documents From the Last Days of Hitler’s Bunker Unveiled by Historians
One of the authors of the book that featured the historical documents in question reportedly called these papers the “real witnesses to history”. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T19:03+0000
2021-10-22T19:08+0000
adolf hitler
world war ii
documents
bunker
viral
martin bormann
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104260/25/1042602503_0:106:2000:1231_1920x0_80_0_0_97676552cdc832931ee4b19a30438fe8.jpg
New light has been shed on events that transpired in Berlin during the final days of World War II, thanks to the efforts of historians Xavier Aiolfi and Paul Villatoux, who managed to get their hands on a number of papers sent from Hitler’s bunker during that time, the Daily Mail reports.According to the newspaper, some 70 documents were discovered in November 1945, in the office of Hitler’s private secretary, Martin Bormann, by Captain Michel Leroy, a French soldier who “broke into the bunker at the end of the Second World War and held onto the papers until his death”.Another document is a "poignant drawing of colourful flowers and insects" made by Bormann’s daughter.Noting that these documents are exceptional because "almost everything in the bunker was burned so that it would not fall into the hands of the Soviet troops", Aiolfi called these papers "real witnesses to history".Aiolfi also pointed to a particular document he called “the most emblematic”: a telegram in which Hitler delivered “his last orders for the defence of Berlin.”The documents have now been presented in a book by Aiolfi and Villatoux, titled “The Final Archives of the Fuhrerbunker.”
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/adolf-hitlers-propaganda-minister-still-listed-as-honourary-citizen-of-major-german-city-1089721168.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104260/25/1042602503_108:0:1892:1338_1920x0_80_0_0_4c6c534f88a04b1d927bcb0a35b64817.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
adolf hitler, world war ii, documents, bunker, viral, martin bormann

'Things Are Screwed Here': Documents From the Last Days of Hitler’s Bunker Unveiled by Historians

19:03 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 19:08 GMT 22.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Fritz ReissA parking lot and housing area in the German capital Berlin is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2004. Nothing on this parking area in the city's center reminds a viewer of former German Nazi-leader Adolf Hitler's bunker which was located here and the bunker's exit, where Hitler and his wife Eva were burned by aides after committing suicide. After WW II, East Germany built up a housing area on the site of the bunker.
A parking lot and housing area in the German capital Berlin is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2004. Nothing on this parking area in the city's center reminds a viewer of former German Nazi-leader Adolf Hitler's bunker which was located here and the bunker's exit, where Hitler and his wife Eva were burned by aides after committing suicide. After WW II, East Germany built up a housing area on the site of the bunker. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© AP Photo / Fritz Reiss
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
One of the authors of the book that featured the historical documents in question reportedly called these papers the “real witnesses to history”.
New light has been shed on events that transpired in Berlin during the final days of World War II, thanks to the efforts of historians Xavier Aiolfi and Paul Villatoux, who managed to get their hands on a number of papers sent from Hitler’s bunker during that time, the Daily Mail reports.
According to the newspaper, some 70 documents were discovered in November 1945, in the office of Hitler’s private secretary, Martin Bormann, by Captain Michel Leroy, a French soldier who “broke into the bunker at the end of the Second World War and held onto the papers until his death”.

“Things are screwed here. Chief will remain here no matter what. The mood is clear,” said one of the documents, a telegram sent by Bormann after Hitler announced that he would kill himself rather than flee Berlin.

Another document is a "poignant drawing of colourful flowers and insects" made by Bormann’s daughter.
9 March 1945: Goebbels awards a 16-year-old Hitler Youth, Willi Hübner, the Iron Cross for the defence of Lauban - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
Adolf Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Still Listed as Honourary Citizen of Major German City
6 October, 18:58 GMT
Noting that these documents are exceptional because "almost everything in the bunker was burned so that it would not fall into the hands of the Soviet troops", Aiolfi called these papers "real witnesses to history".
"More than 75 years after the events, they still smell of moisture and have traces of burns," he said. "They have considerable political significance because they belonged to Martin Bormann, who was an indispensable executor of Hitler's plans."
Aiolfi also pointed to a particular document he called “the most emblematic”: a telegram in which Hitler delivered “his last orders for the defence of Berlin.”
"He maneuvered units that no longer existed or were no longer able to reach the city, yet he remained convinced Providence would save his army," the historian mused. "It is clear from these orders that he still believed he could win the Battle of Berlin and defeat the Soviets. He thought this would place him in a position of strength to negotiate a peace treaty and turn the Allies against Russia".
The documents have now been presented in a book by Aiolfi and Villatoux, titled “The Final Archives of the Fuhrerbunker.”
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:10 GMTSupreme Court Leaves Texas Anti-Abortion Law in Place, But Will Hear Arguments on Right to Challenge
19:03 GMT'Things Are Screwed Here': Documents From the Last Days of Hitler’s Bunker Unveiled by Historians
18:58 GMTRepublican Congressman Ends House Speech With 'Let's Go, Brandon' – Video
18:54 GMT'So Cringe': Kamala Harris Slammed Online for Her 'Eating & Drinking No'' Motto
18:47 GMTBeijing Blasts Biden Over Pledge to ‘Defend Taiwan’, Urges US to ‘Be Cautious With Words, Actions’
18:39 GMTUS Claims 'Right to Respond' to 'Deliberate and Coordinated Attack' on at-Tanf Base in Syria
18:36 GMTWATCH: Kamala Harris Heckled as She Promotes Biden's Build Back Better Agenda
18:29 GMTMillionaire Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Charged With 1982 Murder of Wife
17:40 GMTWhite House in Damage Control Mode as Biden Suggests Using National Guard to Solve Supply Chain Woes
17:27 GMTUK-New Zealand Trade Deal to Stipulate Protection of Maori War Dance
17:14 GMTPolice Cordon Off Area Outside UN New York HQ Over 'Suspicious' Package - Video
17:10 GMTIndia Boosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Capacity as it Buys Torpedoes for P-8 Spy Jet From US
16:54 GMTMan Arrested at UK Airport Over Manchester Arena Bombing
16:50 GMTTrading of Trump Social Media App-Linked Stock Halted Repeatedly After Turning Into Memestock
16:48 GMTUS Judge Sets 4 November for Hearing on Trump's Executive Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Inquiry
16:42 GMTTaylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden for 'Abusing Power to Aid His Son'
16:04 GMTAUKUS: Will Australia's Fault Lines With ASEAN Limit US' Ambitions to Contain China in Indo-Pacific?
16:04 GMTAlec Baldwin Called Out Online for Old Tweet About 'Wrongfully Killing Somebody'
16:03 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party to 'Expose' BJP & AAP Ahead of Delhi Municipal Polls
16:03 GMTFrench Armed Forces Minister Urges NATO Not to 'Be Afraid' of EU Defence Integration