'Things Are Screwed Here': Documents From the Last Days of Hitler’s Bunker Unveiled by Historians

One of the authors of the book that featured the historical documents in question reportedly called these papers the “real witnesses to history”. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

New light has been shed on events that transpired in Berlin during the final days of World War II, thanks to the efforts of historians Xavier Aiolfi and Paul Villatoux, who managed to get their hands on a number of papers sent from Hitler’s bunker during that time, the Daily Mail reports.According to the newspaper, some 70 documents were discovered in November 1945, in the office of Hitler’s private secretary, Martin Bormann, by Captain Michel Leroy, a French soldier who “broke into the bunker at the end of the Second World War and held onto the papers until his death”.Another document is a "poignant drawing of colourful flowers and insects" made by Bormann’s daughter.Noting that these documents are exceptional because "almost everything in the bunker was burned so that it would not fall into the hands of the Soviet troops", Aiolfi called these papers "real witnesses to history".Aiolfi also pointed to a particular document he called “the most emblematic”: a telegram in which Hitler delivered “his last orders for the defence of Berlin.”The documents have now been presented in a book by Aiolfi and Villatoux, titled “The Final Archives of the Fuhrerbunker.”

