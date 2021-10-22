Registration was successful!
Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden for 'Abusing Power to Aid His Son'
Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden for 'Abusing Power to Aid His Son'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden to the... 22.10.2021
“I have introduced House Res. 57. These are articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden for abuse of power in regards to his willingness to use his position of power to aid his son Hunter Biden in their business dealings," Greene said on the US House floor.Greene also said that she introduced separate articles of impeachment regarding Biden’s mishandling of the situation on the US-Mexico border, his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and his COVID-19 eviction moratorium.James Comer, the top Republican on the US House Oversight Committee, issued a letter in September in which he asked the owner of a New York art gallery to provide a list of customers who bought Hunter Biden’s artwork due to concerns that the purchases were being used to avoid foreign sanctions.Comer also raised concerns about Hunter Biden’s connection to the White House, his network of foreign associates, and the fact Georges Berges - the owner of the New York art gallery that sold Hunter’s work - had expressed a desire to be the "lead guy" in China’s burgeoning art world.
Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden for 'Abusing Power to Aid His Son'

16:42 GMT 22.10.2021
© AP Photo / Nick WassThen Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden to the House of Representatives for allegedly abusing his power to aid his son Hunter Biden.
“I have introduced House Res. 57. These are articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden for abuse of power in regards to his willingness to use his position of power to aid his son Hunter Biden in their business dealings," Greene said on the US House floor.
Greene also said that she introduced separate articles of impeachment regarding Biden’s mishandling of the situation on the US-Mexico border, his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and his COVID-19 eviction moratorium.
James Comer, the top Republican on the US House Oversight Committee, issued a letter in September in which he asked the owner of a New York art gallery to provide a list of customers who bought Hunter Biden’s artwork due to concerns that the purchases were being used to avoid foreign sanctions.
Walter Shaub, former director of the Office of Government Ethics, participates in a briefing on about President Trump's refusal to divest his businesses and the administration's delay in disclosing ethics waivers for appointees, on Capitol Hill November 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
Ex-Obama Ethics Chief Slams Psaki's Handling of Questions About Hunter Biden's Art Sale
14 October, 17:56 GMT
Comer also raised concerns about Hunter Biden’s connection to the White House, his network of foreign associates, and the fact Georges Berges - the owner of the New York art gallery that sold Hunter’s work - had expressed a desire to be the "lead guy" in China’s burgeoning art world.
Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden for 'Abusing Power to Aid His Son'
