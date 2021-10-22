Registration was successful!
Swedish Gangsta Rapper Dead in Gang-Related Shootout
Swedish Gangsta Rapper Dead in Gang-Related Shootout
Notably, 19-year-old artist Einár was set to testify against a prominent gang called Vårby Network next week as a crime victim. Earlier this year, 27 people with connections to the gang were sentenced to a total of 147 years in prison.
Award-winning rapper Einár has been shot dead in a residential area in Hammarby in southern Stockholm. Swedish national broadcaster SVT described the incident as a gang-related shooting.The police were summoned to the Hammarby waterfront at 22.50 on Thursday evening after residents reported hearing loud bangs. Once there, they found a gunshot-wounded man who was later confirmed to be Nils Grönberg, known by his alias Einár.A police helicopter was deployed in the subsequent manhunt for one or more perpetrators, after the police received information about possible perpetrators on the run.Since then, the police have interrogated several witnesses. Forensic scientists were on the site early in the morning to secure clues and technical evidence such as DNA traces for further analysis. No arrests have been made so far, but more people have been brought in for questioning. According to Carina Skagerlind, the investigation is moving forward with “image analysis and door-to-door interrogation”.Remarkably, Einár was to testify against a gang called the Vårby Network at the Svea Court of Appeal next week. Chamber prosecutor Anna Stråth described him as plaintiff, adding that he was “not a witness, but a crime victim”.Nils “Einár” Grönberg was also summoned to the district court regarding the same case, but never showed up. The prosecutor is unaware as to why.In July 2021, 27 people with connections to the Vårby Network were sentenced to a total of 147 years in prison.The 19-year-old rapper rose to stardom two years ago, as one of his songs quickly topped Swedish charts. During the same year, 2019, he released his debut album “First Class”.Einár achieved major success with millions of listens on Spotify and won several music awards, including Swedish Radio's Award for Song of the Year 2019 and Newcomer of the Year at Swedish Grammy Awards 2020.
sweden
scandinavia
Swedish Gangsta Rapper Dead in Gang-Related Shootout

22.10.2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Notably, 19-year-old artist Einár was set to testify against a prominent gang called Vårby Network next week as a crime victim. Earlier this year, 27 people with connections to the gang were sentenced to a total of 147 years in prison.
Award-winning rapper Einár has been shot dead in a residential area in Hammarby in southern Stockholm. Swedish national broadcaster SVT described the incident as a gang-related shooting.
The police were summoned to the Hammarby waterfront at 22.50 on Thursday evening after residents reported hearing loud bangs. Once there, they found a gunshot-wounded man who was later confirmed to be Nils Grönberg, known by his alias Einár.
“Life-saving measures were undertaken, but he died on the spot”, police spokeswoman Carina Skagerlind told SVT.
A police helicopter was deployed in the subsequent manhunt for one or more perpetrators, after the police received information about possible perpetrators on the run.
Since then, the police have interrogated several witnesses. Forensic scientists were on the site early in the morning to secure clues and technical evidence such as DNA traces for further analysis. No arrests have been made so far, but more people have been brought in for questioning. According to Carina Skagerlind, the investigation is moving forward with “image analysis and door-to-door interrogation”.
Remarkably, Einár was to testify against a gang called the Vårby Network at the Svea Court of Appeal next week. Chamber prosecutor Anna Stråth described him as plaintiff, adding that he was “not a witness, but a crime victim”.
Nils “Einár” Grönberg was also summoned to the district court regarding the same case, but never showed up. The prosecutor is unaware as to why.
In July 2021, 27 people with connections to the Vårby Network were sentenced to a total of 147 years in prison.
Swedish Opposition Calls for Terror Laws Against Gang Crime After Bloodiest Summer in Modern History
13 September, 07:45 GMT
Swedish Opposition Calls for Terror Laws Against Gang Crime After Bloodiest Summer in Modern History
13 September, 07:45 GMT
The 19-year-old rapper rose to stardom two years ago, as one of his songs quickly topped Swedish charts. During the same year, 2019, he released his debut album “First Class”.

Einár achieved major success with millions of listens on Spotify and won several music awards, including Swedish Radio's Award for Song of the Year 2019 and Newcomer of the Year at Swedish Grammy Awards 2020.
