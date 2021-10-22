Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/squid-game-fame-used-by-drug-dealers-to-peddle-ecstasy-pills-to-kids-parents-warn-1090135264.html
'Squid Game' Fame Used by Drug Dealers to Peddle Ecstasy Pills to Kids, Parents Warn
'Squid Game' Fame Used by Drug Dealers to Peddle Ecstasy Pills to Kids, Parents Warn

13:39 GMT 22.10.2021
Andrei Dergalin
Concerned parents in London have made claims about drug pills being advertised via Facebook to “school-age children”, MyLondon reports.According to the media outlet, the parents alleged that the dealers were trying to capitalise on the popularity of South Korean drama “Squid Game” in order to peddle pills containing MDMA, a drug also known as ecstasy.Another claimed they heard a similar story at their child’s school in West London, where "they have been making pills out of T.V. shows for a long time. Even SpongeBob."While such pills can also contain potentially dangerous substances, the presence of toxins in the "squid-like pills" cannot be confirmed at the time, the media outlet notes.The concerned parents spread their warnings via local community Facebook groups and groups such as "London Parents".
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/australian-health-dept-warns-of-dangerous-dr-death-drug-disguised-as-mdma-circulating-in-melbourne-1089941516.html
'Squid Game' Fame Used by Drug Dealers to Peddle Ecstasy Pills to Kids, Parents Warn

13:39 GMT 22.10.2021
Andrei Dergalin
One parent reportedly said that their daughter was “approached on messenger” by a fake Facebook profile that asked whether she would like “the new squid game tablets”.
Concerned parents in London have made claims about drug pills being advertised via Facebook to “school-age children”, MyLondon reports.
According to the media outlet, the parents alleged that the dealers were trying to capitalise on the popularity of South Korean drama “Squid Game” in order to peddle pills containing MDMA, a drug also known as ecstasy.
"My daughter, 15, was approached on messenger about pills. The Facebook profile was fake but asked if she’d like the new squid game tablets," one parent reportedly warned. "I’m worried and thought I’d just let you know. It’s like they're (the dealers) just selling sweets."
Another claimed they heard a similar story at their child’s school in West London, where "they have been making pills out of T.V. shows for a long time. Even SpongeBob."
Pills - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
Australian Health Dept Warns of Dangerous 'Dr Death' Drug Disguised as MDMA Circulating in Melbourne
15 October, 08:12 GMT
While such pills can also contain potentially dangerous substances, the presence of toxins in the "squid-like pills" cannot be confirmed at the time, the media outlet notes.
The concerned parents spread their warnings via local community Facebook groups and groups such as "London Parents".
