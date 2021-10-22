https://sputniknews.com/20211022/squid-game-fame-used-by-drug-dealers-to-peddle-ecstasy-pills-to-kids-parents-warn-1090135264.html

'Squid Game' Fame Used by Drug Dealers to Peddle Ecstasy Pills to Kids, Parents Warn

'Squid Game' Fame Used by Drug Dealers to Peddle Ecstasy Pills to Kids, Parents Warn

One parent reportedly said that their daughter was "approached on messenger" by a fake Facebook profile that asked whether she would like "the new squid game...

Concerned parents in London have made claims about drug pills being advertised via Facebook to “school-age children”, MyLondon reports.According to the media outlet, the parents alleged that the dealers were trying to capitalise on the popularity of South Korean drama “Squid Game” in order to peddle pills containing MDMA, a drug also known as ecstasy.Another claimed they heard a similar story at their child’s school in West London, where "they have been making pills out of T.V. shows for a long time. Even SpongeBob."While such pills can also contain potentially dangerous substances, the presence of toxins in the "squid-like pills" cannot be confirmed at the time, the media outlet notes.The concerned parents spread their warnings via local community Facebook groups and groups such as "London Parents".

