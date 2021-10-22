Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/so-cringe-kamala-harris-slammed-online-for-her-eating--drinking-no-motto-1090142895.html
'So Cringe': Kamala Harris Slammed Online for Her 'Eating & Drinking No'' Motto
'So Cringe': Kamala Harris Slammed Online for Her 'Eating & Drinking No'' Motto
While some social media users have been left puzzled by Harris’ words, others have called her embarrassing. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
US Vice President Kamala Harris has managed to attract quite a bit of attention online after delivering remarks on US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda in New York.“I have a motto,” Harris declared. “I drink.. I eat and drink no for breakfast.”Previously, Harris said during an interview with MSNBC that she “eats no for breakfast.”Her new rendition, however, has bemused netizens.Scores of users have offered their take on what kind of “drinking” might be involved.While others simply branded Harris “cringe."
'So Cringe': Kamala Harris Slammed Online for Her 'Eating & Drinking No'' Motto

18:54 GMT 22.10.2021
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda at the Edenwald YMCA on October 22, 2021 in the Bronx Borough of New York.
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda at the Edenwald YMCA on October 22, 2021 in the Bronx Borough of New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRYAN R. SMITH
Andrei Dergalin
While some social media users have been left puzzled by Harris’ words, others have called her embarrassing.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has managed to attract quite a bit of attention online after delivering remarks on US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda in New York.
“I have a motto,” Harris declared. “I drink.. I eat and drink no for breakfast.”
Previously, Harris said during an interview with MSNBC that she “eats no for breakfast.”
Her new rendition, however, has bemused netizens.
Scores of users have offered their take on what kind of “drinking” might be involved.
While others simply branded Harris “cringe."
