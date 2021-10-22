https://sputniknews.com/20211022/so-cringe-kamala-harris-slammed-online-for-her-eating--drinking-no-motto-1090142895.html

US Vice President Kamala Harris has managed to attract quite a bit of attention online after delivering remarks on US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda in New York.“I have a motto,” Harris declared. “I drink.. I eat and drink no for breakfast.”Previously, Harris said during an interview with MSNBC that she “eats no for breakfast.”Her new rendition, however, has bemused netizens.Scores of users have offered their take on what kind of “drinking” might be involved.While others simply branded Harris “cringe."

