'So Cringe': Kamala Harris Slammed Online for Her 'Eating & Drinking No'' Motto
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda at the Edenwald YMCA on October 22, 2021 in the Bronx Borough of New York.
While some social media users have been left puzzled by Harris’ words, others have called her embarrassing.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has managed to attract quite a bit of attention online after delivering remarks on US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda in New York.
“I have a motto,” Harris declared. “I drink.. I eat and drink no for breakfast.”
Previously, Harris said during an interview with MSNBC that she “eats no for breakfast.”
Her new rendition, however, has bemused netizens.
Wtf! Does that even mean. #Kamalaharris— AngelHarry1 (@harry1_angel) October 22, 2021
My reaction is the caption, just..."what?"— Nemesis Dreemer (@DreemerNemesis) October 22, 2021
Scores of users have offered their take on what kind of “drinking” might be involved.
It sounds as if she is washing down that “no” with a whole lot of vodka.— jcg (@IslandKing63) October 22, 2021
I think she drank her breakfast.— navybrat (@navybratdawn) October 22, 2021
@POTUS your VP is drunk again🤦🏼♂️— Social Rekage (@SocialRekage) October 22, 2021
While others simply branded Harris “cringe."
This woman is so cringe.— Welcome to Thunder Dome (@R2cb) October 22, 2021
