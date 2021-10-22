Registration was successful!
Russia's Tu-95MS Perform Scheduled Flight Over Chukotsk, Bering, Okhotsk Seas - Video
Russia's Tu-95MS Perform Scheduled Flight Over Chukotsk, Bering, Okhotsk Seas - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Chukotsk Sea, the Bering Sea and the... 22.10.2021
"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of long-range aviation performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukotsk Sea, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. They were escorted by crews of the Su-35S planes of the Eastern Military District's air force and air defence. The flight lasted more than nine hours," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.The ministry has shared a video of the flight.
Russia's Tu-95MS Perform Scheduled Flight Over Chukotsk, Bering, Okhotsk Seas - Video

11:19 GMT 22.10.2021
© Sputnik / Yevgeniy Odinokov / Go to the photo bankA demonstration of the mid-air refueling of a Tupolev Tu-95 strategic rocket carrier by an Ilyushin Il-78 tanker aircraft
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Chukotsk Sea, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk, the defence ministry said on Friday.
"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of long-range aviation performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukotsk Sea, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. They were escorted by crews of the Su-35S planes of the Eastern Military District's air force and air defence. The flight lasted more than nine hours," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry has shared a video of the flight.
