Russia's Tu-95MS Perform Scheduled Flight Over Chukotsk, Bering, Okhotsk Seas - Video

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of long-range aviation performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukotsk Sea, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. They were escorted by crews of the Su-35S planes of the Eastern Military District's air force and air defence. The flight lasted more than nine hours," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.The ministry has shared a video of the flight.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Chukotsk Sea, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk, the defence ministry said on Friday.
