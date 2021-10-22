https://sputniknews.com/20211022/russias-tu-95ms-perform-scheduled-flight-over-chukotsk-bering-okhotsk-seas---video-1090130918.html

Russia's Tu-95MS Perform Scheduled Flight Over Chukotsk, Bering, Okhotsk Seas - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Chukotsk Sea, the Bering Sea and the... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of long-range aviation performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukotsk Sea, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. They were escorted by crews of the Su-35S planes of the Eastern Military District's air force and air defence. The flight lasted more than nine hours," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.The ministry has shared a video of the flight.

