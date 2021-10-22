https://sputniknews.com/20211022/republicans-tell-meghan-markle-to-stick-to-acting-after-out-of-touch-intervention-in-us-politics-1090127275.html

Republicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics

Republicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics

In her latest political inroad, Meghan Markle sent a letter on Thursday addressed to the Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-22T09:49+0000

2021-10-22T09:49+0000

2021-10-22T09:49+0000

us

republicans

meghan markle

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083222874_0:112:3243:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_4e5ce74122b928618c9e80fbfe223dae.jpg

US Republicans have suggested that Meghan Markle “stick to acting” instead of “trying to play politics”, reported the Daily Mail.Furthermore, after her lobbying “intervention” on Thursday urging American politicians to bring in paid parental leave as a “national right”, some members of the GOP have wondered why the royal family doesn’t simply strip her of her Duchess of Sussex title.“Ms. Markle's latest interference in US politics reignites the question in my mind as to why the Royal Family does not simply strip her and Harry officially of their titles, particularly since she insists on sending this under the pretense of being the Duchess of Sussex,” Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., was quoted as saying. The wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, wrote a lengthy letter where she recounted incidents in her childhood when she was forced to get a job as a teen for gas money and ate at a salad bar, while advocating the need for a US paid family leave programme. The issue is part of the Democrats' budget reconciliation social spending plan. The historic legislation moving through Congress would make 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave available to most workers as part of a new federal policy. The letter with the post-royal letterhead, which uses the Sussexes' titles but not their official cyphers was addressed to the Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The memo was made public via the Paid Leave for All website. The former actress deplored the fact that the United States currently "does not federally guarantee any person a single day of paid leave. And fewer than one in four workers has dedicated paid family leave through their employer". Markle urged putting “families above politics” to ensure a federal guarantee that parents can take compensated time off after the birth of a child.The letter also sparked rumorrs that Meghan Markle, who together with her husband and their two children has been residing in the US since quitting royal life in 2020, was plying the “tactics of an aspiring politician”. “Meghan Markle is incredibly out of touch with the American people and should stick to acting instead of trying to play politics,” Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., was quoted as saying by the outlet. She added: Angela Levin, journalist and biographer of Prince Harry, was cited by the outlet as saying that despite Meghan Markle being an American citizen, the letter from “The office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” and signed “on behalf of my family, Archie and Lili and Harry,” amounts to using a British royal title to interfere in US politics. Last October, Congressman Jason Smith similarly requested the royal family strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles over their breach of the British Royal Family's neutrality and purported interference in the US election. This followed the couple’s joint US broadcast where they urged to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity”. Furthermore, Meghan Markle had called the 3 November 2020 ballot-casting the “most important election of our lifetime”.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, republicans, meghan markle, uk