Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/republicans-tell-meghan-markle-to-stick-to-acting-after-out-of-touch-intervention-in-us-politics-1090127275.html
Republicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics
Republicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics
In her latest political inroad, Meghan Markle sent a letter on Thursday addressed to the Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T09:49+0000
2021-10-22T09:49+0000
us
republicans
meghan markle
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083222874_0:112:3243:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_4e5ce74122b928618c9e80fbfe223dae.jpg
US Republicans have suggested that Meghan Markle “stick to acting” instead of “trying to play politics”, reported the Daily Mail.Furthermore, after her lobbying “intervention” on Thursday urging American politicians to bring in paid parental leave as a “national right”, some members of the GOP have wondered why the royal family doesn’t simply strip her of her Duchess of Sussex title.“Ms. Markle's latest interference in US politics reignites the question in my mind as to why the Royal Family does not simply strip her and Harry officially of their titles, particularly since she insists on sending this under the pretense of being the Duchess of Sussex,” Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., was quoted as saying. The wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, wrote a lengthy letter where she recounted incidents in her childhood when she was forced to get a job as a teen for gas money and ate at a salad bar, while advocating the need for a US paid family leave programme. The issue is part of the Democrats' budget reconciliation social spending plan. The historic legislation moving through Congress would make 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave available to most workers as part of a new federal policy. The letter with the post-royal letterhead, which uses the Sussexes' titles but not their official cyphers was addressed to the Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The memo was made public via the Paid Leave for All website. The former actress deplored the fact that the United States currently "does not federally guarantee any person a single day of paid leave. And fewer than one in four workers has dedicated paid family leave through their employer". Markle urged putting “families above politics” to ensure a federal guarantee that parents can take compensated time off after the birth of a child.The letter also sparked rumorrs that Meghan Markle, who together with her husband and their two children has been residing in the US since quitting royal life in 2020, was plying the “tactics of an aspiring politician”. “Meghan Markle is incredibly out of touch with the American people and should stick to acting instead of trying to play politics,” Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., was quoted as saying by the outlet. She added: Angela Levin, journalist and biographer of Prince Harry, was cited by the outlet as saying that despite Meghan Markle being an American citizen, the letter from “The office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” and signed “on behalf of my family, Archie and Lili and Harry,” amounts to using a British royal title to interfere in US politics. Last October, Congressman Jason Smith similarly requested the royal family strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles over their breach of the British Royal Family's neutrality and purported interference in the US election. This followed the couple’s joint US broadcast where they urged to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity”. Furthermore, Meghan Markle had called the 3 November 2020 ballot-casting the “most important election of our lifetime”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083222874_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8620be13f5dbc60e7637a4fcdbcd3fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, republicans, meghan markle, uk

Republicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics

09:49 GMT 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / Toby MelvilleBritain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / Toby Melville
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
In her latest political inroad, Meghan Markle sent a letter on Thursday addressed to the Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in support of paid parental leave.
US Republicans have suggested that Meghan Markle “stick to acting” instead of “trying to play politics”, reported the Daily Mail.
Furthermore, after her lobbying “intervention” on Thursday urging American politicians to bring in paid parental leave as a “national right”, some members of the GOP have wondered why the royal family doesn’t simply strip her of her Duchess of Sussex title.
“Ms. Markle's latest interference in US politics reignites the question in my mind as to why the Royal Family does not simply strip her and Harry officially of their titles, particularly since she insists on sending this under the pretense of being the Duchess of Sussex,” Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., was quoted as saying.
The wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, wrote a lengthy letter where she recounted incidents in her childhood when she was forced to get a job as a teen for gas money and ate at a salad bar, while advocating the need for a US paid family leave programme. The issue is part of the Democrats' budget reconciliation social spending plan. The historic legislation moving through Congress would make 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave available to most workers as part of a new federal policy.
© AP Photo / Dominic LipinskiIn this Wednesday May 8, 2019 file photo Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose during a photocall with their newborn son Archie, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England. The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times on Wednesday. She wrote: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second." The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019.
In this Wednesday May 8, 2019 file photo Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose during a photocall with their newborn son Archie, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England. The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times on Wednesday. She wrote: I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
In this Wednesday May 8, 2019 file photo Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose during a photocall with their newborn son Archie, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England. The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times on Wednesday. She wrote: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second." The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019.
© AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
The letter with the post-royal letterhead, which uses the Sussexes' titles but not their official cyphers was addressed to the Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The memo was made public via the Paid Leave for All website. The former actress deplored the fact that the United States currently "does not federally guarantee any person a single day of paid leave. And fewer than one in four workers has dedicated paid family leave through their employer".
Markle urged putting “families above politics” to ensure a federal guarantee that parents can take compensated time off after the birth of a child.
“While her attempts at appealing to working class families by recalling her days of eating at Sizzler were laughable, her comments make crystal clear that the passage of this massive tax-and-spend bill is aimed more at helping global elites get huge tax breaks than helping the working families she claims to have dined with,” stated Congressman Jason Smith.
The letter also sparked rumorrs that Meghan Markle, who together with her husband and their two children has been residing in the US since quitting royal life in 2020, was plying the “tactics of an aspiring politician”.
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHSBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
“Meghan Markle is incredibly out of touch with the American people and should stick to acting instead of trying to play politics,” Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., was quoted as saying by the outlet. She added:
“The last thing we need right now is wealthy celebrities pushing their liberal agendas on the American people.”
Angela Levin, journalist and biographer of Prince Harry, was cited by the outlet as saying that despite Meghan Markle being an American citizen, the letter from “The office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” and signed “on behalf of my family, Archie and Lili and Harry,” amounts to using a British royal title to interfere in US politics.
Last October, Congressman Jason Smith similarly requested the royal family strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles over their breach of the British Royal Family's neutrality and purported interference in the US election.
This followed the couple’s joint US broadcast where they urged to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity”. Furthermore, Meghan Markle had called the 3 November 2020 ballot-casting the “most important election of our lifetime”.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:09 GMTWATCH New Zealand PM Ardern Grip Podium as Quake Strikes During Press Conference
09:55 GMT‘Fridays For Future’ Rally Held in Berlin
09:49 GMTRepublicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics
09:18 GMTAlec Baldwin Filmed Weeping After Accidentally Killing Cinematographer on Set
09:09 GMTNormal Diplomatic Discussions With NATO Impossible in Light of Bloc's Moves, Russia Says
09:01 GMTBangladesh: Seven Killed in Rohingya Refugee Camp Violence
08:46 GMTOne Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks in Japan's Waters, Reports Say
08:44 GMTBiden Mocked as He Seemingly Shouts Out to Wrong Person, Acts Like 'Robot' During Town Hall Address
08:43 GMTRussia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,141 COVID-19 Cases
08:03 GMTBJP Politician Under Fire Online After Accusing Aamir Khan of Creating Unrest Among Hindus in New Ad
08:03 GMTIndia Inches Closer to Developing Hypersonic Weapons: US Congressional Report
08:03 GMTIndia’s Congress Party Calls Brutal Murder of Dalit Man at Farmers' Protest Site 'Conspiracy'
07:42 GMTJoe Biden Admits His Call to 'Go After' Those Defying 6 Jan. Probe Subpoenas Was 'Not Appropriate'
07:16 GMT'Bomb Under Drinking Water': Danish Military Accused of Years of Pollution
07:02 GMTSwedish Greens Want to Prosecute Sex Purchase as Rape
07:00 GMTThe Mother of All Parliaments is a Crumbling Wreck Which Could Cost ‘Eyewatering’ £12 Bn to Repair
06:34 GMTAUKUS Formation to Trigger Response of Regional Countries, Moscow Says
06:06 GMTDirector of Photography Shot Dead on Movie Set by Alec Baldwin Was Born and Raised in USSR
06:06 GMTBiden at Town Hall Addresses Gas Price, Supply Chain Crises, Vows to Defend Taiwan
05:34 GMTBoJo Reluctant to Activate COVID Response ‘Plan B’, Is ‘Watching the Numbers Very Carefully’