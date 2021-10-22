Republican Congressman Ends House Speech With 'Let's Go, Brandon' – Video
Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" recently became a meme after a reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown allegedly misheard the crowd, who were chanting "F**k Joe Biden" not "Let's Go Brandon."
Republican Congressman Bill Posey, R-Fla., wrapped up a floor speech on Thursday by saying, "Let's go, Brandon!" He used a popular anti-Biden chant which has been widely yelled at college football games across the US in recent weeks.
In his speech, Posey criticised President Biden’s Build Back Better economic agenda, saying that it can't "pass a straight-face test."
A video showing the end of the congressman's speech has been shared online.
Rep. Bill Posey ends speech with "Let's go Brandon" pic.twitter.com/Ztfwb6aHdN— The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 22, 2021
Netizens have wasted no time in sharing their reactions.
That’s probably one of the best tweets I’ve ever seen— Gigi (@cc20rloh) October 22, 2021
Hero. #LGB— Tony Greer (@TgMacro) October 22, 2021
Hey add Brandon to the gov list of pronouns— Wingright (@Glenlo) October 22, 2021
"Let's go, Brandon" has become a euphemism for the "F**k Joe Biden" chant, which has been widely used at college football games and anti-government events attended by people who are dissatisfied with President Biden's policies. "Let's Go Brandon" became a popular joke after an NBC reporter who was talking to racer Brandon Brown after a NASCAR event misinterpreted a crowd that was chanting "F**k Joe Biden."