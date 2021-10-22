Registration was successful!
Republican Congressman Ends House Speech With 'Let's Go, Brandon' – Video
The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" recently became a meme after a reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown allegedly misheard the crowd, who were chanting... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
news
us
speech
Republican Congressman Bill Posey, R-Fla., wrapped up a floor speech on Thursday by saying, "Let's go, Brandon!" He used a popular anti-Biden chant which has been widely yelled at college football games across the US in recent weeks. In his speech, Posey criticised President Biden’s Build Back Better economic agenda, saying that it can't "pass a straight-face test."A video showing the end of the congressman's speech has been shared online. Netizens have wasted no time in sharing their reactions."Let's go, Brandon" has become a euphemism for the "F**k Joe Biden" chant, which has been widely used at college football games and anti-government events attended by people who are dissatisfied with President Biden's policies. "Let's Go Brandon" became a popular joke after an NBC reporter who was talking to racer Brandon Brown after a NASCAR event misinterpreted a crowd that was chanting "F**k Joe Biden."
joe biden, news, us, speech

18:58 GMT 22.10.2021
Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" recently became a meme after a reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown allegedly misheard the crowd, who were chanting "F**k Joe Biden" not "Let's Go Brandon."
Republican Congressman Bill Posey, R-Fla., wrapped up a floor speech on Thursday by saying, "Let's go, Brandon!" He used a popular anti-Biden chant which has been widely yelled at college football games across the US in recent weeks.
In his speech, Posey criticised President Biden’s Build Back Better economic agenda, saying that it can't "pass a straight-face test."
A video showing the end of the congressman's speech has been shared online.
Netizens have wasted no time in sharing their reactions.
"Let's go, Brandon" has become a euphemism for the "F**k Joe Biden" chant, which has been widely used at college football games and anti-government events attended by people who are dissatisfied with President Biden's policies. "Let's Go Brandon" became a popular joke after an NBC reporter who was talking to racer Brandon Brown after a NASCAR event misinterpreted a crowd that was chanting "F**k Joe Biden."
2141000
