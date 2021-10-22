https://sputniknews.com/20211022/republican-congressman-ends-house-speech-with-lets-go-brandon--video-1090142491.html

Republican Congressman Ends House Speech With 'Let's Go, Brandon' – Video

Republican Congressman Ends House Speech With 'Let's Go, Brandon' – Video

The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" recently became a meme after a reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown allegedly misheard the crowd, who were chanting... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-22T18:58+0000

2021-10-22T18:58+0000

2021-10-22T18:58+0000

joe biden

news

us

speech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090142595_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7bdbeed4c4849dcd862a5c84601c7646.jpg

Republican Congressman Bill Posey, R-Fla., wrapped up a floor speech on Thursday by saying, "Let's go, Brandon!" He used a popular anti-Biden chant which has been widely yelled at college football games across the US in recent weeks. In his speech, Posey criticised President Biden’s Build Back Better economic agenda, saying that it can't "pass a straight-face test."A video showing the end of the congressman's speech has been shared online. Netizens have wasted no time in sharing their reactions."Let's go, Brandon" has become a euphemism for the "F**k Joe Biden" chant, which has been widely used at college football games and anti-government events attended by people who are dissatisfied with President Biden's policies. "Let's Go Brandon" became a popular joke after an NBC reporter who was talking to racer Brandon Brown after a NASCAR event misinterpreted a crowd that was chanting "F**k Joe Biden."

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

joe biden, news, us, speech