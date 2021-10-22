https://sputniknews.com/20211022/rec-5000-companies-join-single-window-system-1090135688.html

REC: 5,000 Companies Join 'Single Window' System

REC: 5,000 Companies Join ‘Single Window’ System

“It has been almost 11 months since we launched our platform. So far, 4,840 exporters have registered with the Single Window system. 2,133 of them have already used the services presented. Financing the costs of participation in exhibitions and business missions remains the most popular one”, Alexey Mikhailik, Vice President of the Russian Export Centre JSC (REC) for the implementation of the “Single Window” project, said during the fourth module of the REC Export School educational programme. According to him, 1,877 exporters have used the service. Companies also actively use the country's commodity report, which includes a list of potential buyers, accounting for 1,655 applications for this service. Moreover, companies have filed over 2,000 applications in total to receive compensation for transportation costs of agricultural and industrial products. “Finally, we see a great demand among our exporters for a Certificate of Free Sale (CFS),” Mikhailik added. REC pointed out that the “My Export” digital platform now provides for government and business services, analytics, as well as services supporting exhibition and convention activities. The platform will launch over 30 super services addressing all the needs of exporters at every stage of export activities by the end of 2024.

