https://sputniknews.com/20211022/pub-asks-newcastle-united-fc-fans-to-refrain-from-wearing-arab-style-clothing-after-saudi-takeover-1090134809.html

Pub Asks Newcastle United FC Fans to Refrain From Wearing Arab-style Clothing After Saudi Takeover

Pub Asks Newcastle United FC Fans to Refrain From Wearing Arab-style Clothing After Saudi Takeover

English Premier League football club Newcastle United was taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium in early October, after a protracted legal tussle... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-22T13:31+0000

2021-10-22T13:31+0000

2021-10-22T13:31+0000

sport

newcastle

football

newcastle united fc

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090134566_368:0:1435:600_1920x0_80_0_0_46d972e1fc2b9da4815646f3b5a9bdc1.jpg

A pub in Newcastle, the UK, has found itself in the crosshairs after it asked Newcastle United FC fans not to dress in Arab-style clothing to celebrate the club's takeover by a Saudi consortium. The Bridge Tavern, sitting atop Akenside Hill, via its Instagram page, cautioned against visiting the venue in attire “that might be considered as cultural appropriation” after some fans were spotted wearing traditional robes and headdresses. The pub added that it welcomed “anyone in our lovely little boozer and would be devastated if anyone felt uncomfortable or disrespected”. The post triggered a wave of support from followers on Instagram.Earlier in the week, Newcastle United issued a message to fans in a similar vein. “Newcastle United is kindly asking supporters to refrain from wearing traditional Arabic clothing or Middle East-inspired head coverings at matches if they would not ordinarily wear such attire,” said a club spokesman. On Twitter, fans seemed split on the stance adopted by the pub. On 8 October English Premier League football club Newcastle United announced the reportedly 300-million-pound ($409 mln) takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium - Public Investment Fund (PIF) - in the wake of a drawn-out legal fight involving concerns about alleged improper conduct and sportswashing.

newcastle

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

sport, newcastle, football, newcastle united fc, uk