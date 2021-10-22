Prop Gun Used by Alec Baldwin Contained Single Live Round, Hollywood Union Says

The prop gun actor Alec Baldwin used in the accidental shooting that killed a cinematographer and injured the director on the set of the upcoming Western movie “Rust” contained a “live round”, a Hollywood union said, according to Indie Wire.IATSE Local 44, a union which covers prop masters, sent an email to its members on Friday morning, saying “a single live round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor.” The memo clarified that the production’s propmaster was not a member of Local 44.The tragic incident occurred on the set of "Rust" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe. Baldwin voluntarily gave a statement about the shooting at the sheriff's office, which said that no charges had been filed and the investigation remained "open and active.""Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives,” it continued.Souza’s representatives have confirmed to Deadline on Friday morning that the filmmaker was released from Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.A heartbroken Baldwin was spotted in tears following the accident and repeatedly asked why he was handed a “hot gun”, a firearm with live ammunition, according to an eyewitness.The movie production was immediately halted.Baldwin is a co-producer of "Rust", a Western movie set in 1880s Kansas. The 63-year-old actor also plays the principal character who is an outlaw grandfather of a 13-year-old boy convicted of an accidental killing.
