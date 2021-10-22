https://sputniknews.com/20211022/police-cordon-off-area-outside-un-hq-in-new-york-over-suspicious-package---video-1090141661.html

Police Cordon Off Area Outside UN HQ in New York Over 'Suspicious' Package - Video

Traffic at the area has been restricted, a Sputnik correspondent said. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

Police have cordoned off an area near the UN headquarters in New York over a suspicious package.A video from the scene shows NYPD blocking the area:According to preliminary information, shared by the police, the object turned out to be... a box of flowers.

