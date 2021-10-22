Registration was successful!
Police Cordon Off Area Outside UN HQ in New York Over 'Suspicious' Package - Video
Police have cordoned off an area near the UN headquarters in New York over a suspicious package.A video from the scene shows NYPD blocking the area:According to preliminary information, shared by the police, the object turned out to be... a box of flowers.
Traffic at the area has been restricted, a Sputnik correspondent said.
Police have cordoned off an area near the UN headquarters in New York over a suspicious package.
A video from the scene shows NYPD blocking the area:
According to preliminary information, shared by the police, the object turned out to be... a box of flowers.