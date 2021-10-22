Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/police-cordon-off-area-outside-un-hq-in-new-york-over-suspicious-package---video-1090141661.html
Police Cordon Off Area Outside UN HQ in New York Over 'Suspicious' Package - Video
Police Cordon Off Area Outside UN HQ in New York Over 'Suspicious' Package - Video
Traffic at the area has been restricted, a Sputnik correspondent said. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T17:14+0000
2021-10-22T17:20+0000
us
new york
un
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Police have cordoned off an area near the UN headquarters in New York over a suspicious package.A video from the scene shows NYPD blocking the area:According to preliminary information, shared by the police, the object turned out to be... a box of flowers.
us
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, new york, un

Police Cordon Off Area Outside UN HQ in New York Over 'Suspicious' Package - Video

17:14 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 17:20 GMT 22.10.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
Traffic at the area has been restricted, a Sputnik correspondent said.
Police have cordoned off an area near the UN headquarters in New York over a suspicious package.
A video from the scene shows NYPD blocking the area:
According to preliminary information, shared by the police, the object turned out to be... a box of flowers.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:14 GMTPolice Cordon Off Area Outside UN HQ in New York Over 'Suspicious' Package - Video
17:10 GMTIndia Boosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Capacity as it Buys Torpedoes for P-8 Spy Jet From US
16:54 GMTMan Arrested at UK Airport Over Manchester Arena Bombing
16:50 GMTTrading of Trump Social Media App-Linked Stock Halted Repeatedly After Turning Into Memestock
16:48 GMTUS Judge Sets 4 November for Hearing on Trump's Executive Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Inquiry
16:42 GMTTaylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden for 'Abusing Power to Aid His Son'
16:04 GMTAUKUS: Will Australia's Fault Lines With ASEAN Limit US' Ambitions to Contain China in Indo-Pacific?
16:04 GMTAlec Baldwin Called Out Online for Old Tweet About 'Wrongfully Killing Somebody'
16:03 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party to 'Expose' BJP & AAP Ahead of Delhi Municipal Polls
16:03 GMTFrench Armed Forces Minister Urges NATO Not to 'Be Afraid' of EU Defence Integration
15:53 GMTSteele's Interview is Bait to Divert Public From Trump's Rising Polls & Durham's Probe, Analyst Says
15:43 GMTAlec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Killing Cinematographer in Prop Gun Mishap: 'My Heart is Broken'
15:30 GMTAlec Baldwin's Prop Gun Contained Single Live Round, Hollywood Union Says
15:29 GMTGOP Candidate Accused of Antisemitism Over Claim Soros is 'Inserting' Activists in School Boards
15:20 GMTMuslims In India Face Retaliatory Attacks From Hindu Mobs For Bangladesh Violence
15:05 GMTEU Will Not Fund 'Barbed Wire and Walls' on Borders, Von Der Leyen Says
14:53 GMTRussia Says Kosovo's Decision to Expel Two Russian Diplomats Has No Legal Basis
14:51 GMTEx-Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher Admits Spitting Incident 'Knocked Him for 6 Months'
14:13 GMTIndian Minister Claims to Have Received 'Threats' After Targeting Drug Agency's Regional Chief
14:13 GMTPfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in Children