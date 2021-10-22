Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in Children

"The observed VE [vaccine effectiveness] from at least 7 days after Dose 2 for BNT162b2 10 µg administered to children 5 to <12 years of age without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection before or during the vaccination regimen, per protocol case criteria (refer to Section 7) was 90.7%," the report said.Both companies promised that benefits of the vaccine outweigh the known or potential risks. They have acknowledged, however, the possibility of post-vaccination myocarditis among children between ages 5 and 11.The FDA is expected to release its review of Pfizer's data on Friday, according to media reports.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has shown more than 90% efficacy in children between 5 and 11 years old, according to a study submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration.
"The observed VE [vaccine effectiveness] from at least 7 days after Dose 2 for BNT162b2 10 µg administered to children 5 to <12 years of age without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection before or during the vaccination regimen, per protocol case criteria (refer to Section 7) was 90.7%," the report said.
Both companies promised that benefits of the vaccine outweigh the known or potential risks. They have acknowledged, however, the possibility of post-vaccination myocarditis among children between ages 5 and 11.
The FDA is expected to release its review of Pfizer's data on Friday, according to media reports.