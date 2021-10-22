Pence Visits In-N-Out Burger in California as Chain Refuses to Ask Customers' Vaccination Status

Former US vice president Mike Pence visited an In-N-Out burger location in California on Thursday, days after the chain said it would oppose a San Francisco mandate requiring that it should ask customers about their vaccination status. Several photos were released on Twitter, showing Pence receiving his order from an In-N-Out employee and posing for a photo together with a group of young people. Earlier, In-N-Out Burger said that it was temporarily closing its restaurants in the city because it did not wish to comply."We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government," the company's statement said.Before visiting the chain's location, Pence retweeted a DailyWire news story about the company's dispute over COVID restrictions.The former vice president received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020.
Previously, Pence repeatedly supported some of the country's restaurants that were hit hard by coronavirus-related restrictions.
