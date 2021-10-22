Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/pence-visits-in-n-out-burger-in-california-as-chain-refuses-to-ask-customers-vaccination-status-1090129380.html
Pence Visits In-N-Out Burger in California as Chain Refuses to Ask Customers' Vaccination Status
Pence Visits In-N-Out Burger in California as Chain Refuses to Ask Customers' Vaccination Status
Previously, Pence repeatedly supported some of the country's restaurants that were hit hard by coronavirus-related restrictions. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T13:42+0000
2021-10-22T13:42+0000
news
vaccination
mike pence
mandate
burger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090129864_0:0:3365:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_ca93b0e0a2d7d1791956a85a66024d84.jpg
Former US vice president Mike Pence visited an In-N-Out burger location in California on Thursday, days after the chain said it would oppose a San Francisco mandate requiring that it should ask customers about their vaccination status. Several photos were released on Twitter, showing Pence receiving his order from an In-N-Out employee and posing for a photo together with a group of young people. Earlier, In-N-Out Burger said that it was temporarily closing its restaurants in the city because it did not wish to comply."We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government," the company's statement said.Before visiting the chain's location, Pence retweeted a DailyWire news story about the company's dispute over COVID restrictions.The former vice president received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090129864_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd10d174efe85f6ad3dcf0105d426321.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, vaccination, mike pence, mandate, burger

Pence Visits In-N-Out Burger in California as Chain Refuses to Ask Customers' Vaccination Status

13:42 GMT 22.10.2021
© FREDERIC J. BROWNDrivers wait in the drive-thru line at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California, on August 30, 2018.
Drivers wait in the drive-thru line at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California, on August 30, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© FREDERIC J. BROWN
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Previously, Pence repeatedly supported some of the country's restaurants that were hit hard by coronavirus-related restrictions.
Former US vice president Mike Pence visited an In-N-Out burger location in California on Thursday, days after the chain said it would oppose a San Francisco mandate requiring that it should ask customers about their vaccination status.
Several photos were released on Twitter, showing Pence receiving his order from an In-N-Out employee and posing for a photo together with a group of young people.
Earlier, In-N-Out Burger said that it was temporarily closing its restaurants in the city because it did not wish to comply.
"We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government," the company's statement said.
Before visiting the chain's location, Pence retweeted a DailyWire news story about the company's dispute over COVID restrictions.
The former vice president received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020.
400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:13 GMTIndian Minister Claims to Have Received 'Threats' After Targeting Drug Agency's Regional Chief
14:13 GMTPfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in Children
14:07 GMTEx-Pentagon Official Accuses Military of Spreading Misinfo to Make US ‘Look Stronger Than We Are’
14:02 GMTGermany: Iraqi Airlines May Face Sanctions if Carry Potential Refugees From Minsk to EU
13:58 GMTCharity Opens Clandestine Online School for Afghan Girls, Reports Say
13:54 GMTLove Triangle in Animal Kingdom? Two Giraffes Fight Over a Female and They Got Moves
13:49 GMTSpoilt Ronaldo Ignored Rules of Humility & Equality in Juventus Dressing Room, Report Claims
13:46 GMTTwo UK Teenagers Arrested Over Hypodermic Needle Spikings In Nottingham Nightclubs
13:42 GMTPence Visits In-N-Out Burger in California as Chain Refuses to Ask Customers' Vaccination Status
13:41 GMTREC: 5,000 Companies Join ‘Single Window’ System
13:39 GMT'Squid Game' Fame Used by Drug Dealers to Peddle Ecstasy Pills to Kids, Parents Warn
13:31 GMTPub Asks Newcastle United FC Fans to Refrain From Wearing Arab-style Clothing After Saudi Takeover
13:28 GMTPolitical Parties Used Fake Facebook Accounts to Influence Delhi State Polls, Says Whistleblower
13:26 GMT'Why Was I Handed a Hot Gun?' Alec Baldwin Said After Shooting Cinematographer, Witness Claims
13:16 GMTBiden Repeats Contentious Claim That His Multi-Trillion Dollar Spending Plan Will Cost Nothing
12:52 GMTProsecutors Hoping For Convictions in Campaign Finance Case Against Ex-Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas
12:46 GMTEgyptian Exhibit Near Pyramids Denies Detention of Humanoid Artist Ai-Da
12:46 GMTInvestigation Confirms No Fraud in Bolivian 2019 Presidential Election, Foreign Minister Says
12:45 GMTTashkent Says No Need to Deploy US Troops in Uzbekistan
12:41 GMTUS State Secretary Blinken 'Met With Colombia Embassy Staff Hit With Havana Syndrome'