Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/norwegian-armed-forces-sign-contract-for-delivery-of-missiles-for-f-35-warplanes-1090120702.html
Norwegian Armed Forces Sign Contract for Delivery of Missiles for F-35 Warplanes
Norwegian Armed Forces Sign Contract for Delivery of Missiles for F-35 Warplanes
Norway has been an active partner in the F-35 programme, with 18 Norwegian companies serving as Tier 1 suppliers. Subsequently, Norway decided to procure 52... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T05:19+0000
2021-10-22T05:19+0000
f-35
news
military & intelligence
europe
norway
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106128/70/1061287041_0:38:2048:1190_1920x0_80_0_0_617eef0b0e10ce409af6cae867840590.jpg
The Kongsberg Group will provide the Norwegian Armed Forces with missiles for the country's F-35 fighter jets. The contract involves Joint Strike Missiles (JSM), is worth NOK 4 billion (nearly $500 million), and is one of the largest arms acquisitions for the country's Armed Forces, the news outlet E24 reported.“With this contract, we ensure a crucial capacity for our new fighter jets,” Norway's newly-appointed Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen of the Centre Party said in a statement.The first missiles will be delivered in 2023, with the full contract expected to take several more years.According to the Kongsberg boss, the development of the missile has been ongoing since 2008, and production will now be stepped up sharply.Enoksen emphasised that the government is aware of the fact large material investments in the Armed Forces create jobs in Norway.“Today’s missile contract shows that we have a competitive defence industry,” he said.“Coupled with growing international interest, this delivery will help to increase employment and strengthen the business for Kongsberg and our many subcontractors in the years to come,” Lie concurred.Dating back to 1814, Kongsberg Group is an international technology group that supplies high-technology systems and solutions in the merchant marine, defence, aerospace, offshore oil and gas industries, as well as renewable and utilities industries. Headquartered in the city of Kongsberg, it has nearly 7,000 employees in over 20 countries. It is majority-owned by the Norwegian government.Norway has been an active partner in the development, production and support of the global F-35 fleet. Since the programme’s inception, 18 Norwegian companies have served as Tier 1 F-35 suppliers. Consequently, Norway decided to procure 52 F-35s to replace its ageing fleet of F-16s.The Royal Norwegian Air Force operates F-35A variant aircraft that include a drag chute to assist with landing in icy and slick conditions and to reduce landing distance on short airfields. Norway’s F-35 fleet operates from Ørland Air Base.In 2020, the Royal Norwegian Air Force conducted its first international deployment with the F-35 during NATO Air Policing missions in Iceland.
https://sputniknews.com/20191211/i-wish-i-could-say-more-norways-criticism-of-multi-billion-dollar-f-35-blunder-top-secret-1077538774.html
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106128/70/1061287041_228:0:2048:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_6186910cef5ff146256b8e8e77311b75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
f-35, news, military & intelligence, europe, norway, scandinavia

Norwegian Armed Forces Sign Contract for Delivery of Missiles for F-35 Warplanes

05:19 GMT 22.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Forsvarsdepartementet / Testflyging av første norske F-35 Norway's Air Force F-35
 Norway's Air Force F-35 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Forsvarsdepartementet / Testflyging av første norske F-35
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Norway has been an active partner in the F-35 programme, with 18 Norwegian companies serving as Tier 1 suppliers. Subsequently, Norway decided to procure 52 F-35s to replace its ageing fleet of F-16s.
The Kongsberg Group will provide the Norwegian Armed Forces with missiles for the country's F-35 fighter jets. The contract involves Joint Strike Missiles (JSM), is worth NOK 4 billion (nearly $500 million), and is one of the largest arms acquisitions for the country's Armed Forces, the news outlet E24 reported.
“With this contract, we ensure a crucial capacity for our new fighter jets,” Norway's newly-appointed Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen of the Centre Party said in a statement.
The first missiles will be delivered in 2023, with the full contract expected to take several more years.

“The Joint Strike Missile can now help meet the complex and operational needs of the Norwegian Air Force by providing increased capability to the F-35 to defend important national interests,” Executive Vice President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace Eirik Lie said in a press release.

According to the Kongsberg boss, the development of the missile has been ongoing since 2008, and production will now be stepped up sharply.
Enoksen emphasised that the government is aware of the fact large material investments in the Armed Forces create jobs in Norway.
“Today’s missile contract shows that we have a competitive defence industry,” he said.
“Coupled with growing international interest, this delivery will help to increase employment and strengthen the business for Kongsberg and our many subcontractors in the years to come,” Lie concurred.
Dating back to 1814, Kongsberg Group is an international technology group that supplies high-technology systems and solutions in the merchant marine, defence, aerospace, offshore oil and gas industries, as well as renewable and utilities industries. Headquartered in the city of Kongsberg, it has nearly 7,000 employees in over 20 countries. It is majority-owned by the Norwegian government.
F-35A - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2019
'I Wish I Could Say More': Norway's Criticism of Multi-Billion-Dollar F-35 Blunder Top Secret
11 December 2019, 06:26 GMT
Norway has been an active partner in the development, production and support of the global F-35 fleet. Since the programme’s inception, 18 Norwegian companies have served as Tier 1 F-35 suppliers. Consequently, Norway decided to procure 52 F-35s to replace its ageing fleet of F-16s.
The Royal Norwegian Air Force operates F-35A variant aircraft that include a drag chute to assist with landing in icy and slick conditions and to reduce landing distance on short airfields. Norway’s F-35 fleet operates from Ørland Air Base.
In 2020, the Royal Norwegian Air Force conducted its first international deployment with the F-35 during NATO Air Policing missions in Iceland.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:34 GMTBoJo Reluctant to Activate COVID Response ‘Plan B’, Is ‘Watching the Numbers Very Carefully’
05:19 GMTNorwegian Armed Forces Sign Contract for Delivery of Missiles for F-35 Warplanes
03:37 GMTPentagon Confirms Failed Test for Hypersonic Weapons Development, Initiated Review
03:29 GMTMiniature-Sized Brains Grown in a Lab Could Help Treat Neurological Diseases
03:06 GMTFamous Actor Alec Baldwin ’Fired Prop Gun’ That Killed One Person on Movie Set, Police Say
02:14 GMTTexas, Missouri Sue Biden Administration to Continue With Building Border Wall
01:58 GMTBiden Says He Should Visit US Southern Border But Does Not Have Time to 'Get Down' There
01:47 GMTBiden Says Not Seeking Cold War With China
01:19 GMTUS Should Stop Dragging Taiwan Into War, China Says
01:04 GMTTrump's 'TRUTH Social' App Expected to Gain Popularity, Face Censorship Issues, Experts Say
00:54 GMTPentagon Chief May Have ‘Overplayed’ Role in Promoting Ukraine NATO Bid, Experts Deem
00:45 GMTFlorida's DeSantis Strikes at Vaccine Mandates by Posting His Rendition of 'Don't Tread on Me' Flag
00:41 GMTIDF Training ‘Intensely’ for Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities, Israeli Media Claims
00:21 GMT‘Sounds a Little Scary’: US Media Calls Deripaska ‘Russian Oligarch’ to Confuse People, Journo Says
00:20 GMTRepublicans Block Voting Rights Legislation, Reigniting Debate Over Ending Filibuster
00:04 GMTTexas Asks Supreme Court to Keep Abortion Ban in Place
YesterdayNYC Judge Reportedly Denies Maxwell's Request for Closed Jury Selection Ahead of Trial Start
YesterdayUK Queen Elizabeth II Spent Night at Hospital - Report
YesterdayHuman Bones Found in Florida Wilderness Park Confirmed as Belonging to Brian Laundrie
YesterdayHaitian Police Chief Steps Down as Crime Wave Hits Country