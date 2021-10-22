https://sputniknews.com/20211022/new-hunter-biden-influence-peddling-allegations-emerge-biden-protesters-ignored-by-media-1090116155.html

New Hunter Biden Influence Peddling Allegations Emerge; Biden Protesters Ignored by Media

Familiar allegations arise as evidence appears that Hunter Biden tried to use his father's name to get pricey contracts with Alcoa aluminum.

the critical hour

Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief at theduran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss Hunter Biden and the strategic partnership between Russia and China. Familiar allegations arise as evidence appears that Hunter Biden tried to use his father's name to get pricey contracts with Alcoa aluminum. Also, Mercouris argues that the Russian and Chinese joint naval drills are a signal that the two military powers are working together at an unprecedented level.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss Covid. There is a considerable conversation going on in the medical community regarding the mixing and matching of coronavirus jabs. The CDC is giving the green light for mixed shots. Also, the White House is unveiling a plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss China. Scott has penned an article in RT in which he argues that "China has conducted a test of space launch technology that, if adapted for use as a nuclear weapons system, could nullify US defenses against Chinese missile attacks." Scott discusses China's reported test of a hypersonic glide vehicle that circled the globe and struck a target.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Iran. A Responsible Statecraft article discusses the reasons that negotiations between the Biden administration and Iran have ground to a halt. Trita Parsi's article, flawed though it may be, strikes home when it posits that "a more reliable and stable Plan A is needed that both addresses the unsustainability of an agreement that the United States can exist without penalty and that delinks the revival of the JCPOA from legitimate desires to broaden the deal."Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A US base involved in the illegal occupation of the Syrian oil fields was attacked by drones from an unknown source. International security observers expect the US to blame the attack on "Iranian linked" groups, as usual. Also, several Syrian soldiers were killed during a terrorist attack when explosives were placed on a military transport bus.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. Private equity firms have been making a fortune while hollowing out the hopes of everyday working-class Americans. Also, Senator Elizabeth Warren is leading a push for Wall Street reform. However, few observers expect a party led by a President with notorious connections to predatory credit card firms to support any major changes to the financial industry.Video journalist Ford Fischer from the News2Share outlet joins us to discuss the media. Fischer joins us to relate his recent experience at a protest against the environmental policies of the Biden administration. Observers found it conspicuous that mainstream media courses ignored the activity, as over 400 were arrested over five days.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the effect of the neoliberal ideology. Author Nicholas Davies argues that "Americans should likewise demand that our government stop wasting trillions of dollars to militarize the world and destroy countries like Afghanistan and Iraq, and start solving our real problems, here and abroad."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

