Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/mumbai-fire-watch-man-hanging-from-roof-before-plunging-to-death-from-19th-floor-1090127058.html
Mumbai Fire: Watch Man Hanging From Roof Before Plunging to Death From 19th Floor
Mumbai Fire: Watch Man Hanging From Roof Before Plunging to Death From 19th Floor
After hours of struggling, 12 fire engines and water tankers succeeded in extinguishing the fire which had been classified as a "serious emergency" or Level... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T10:47+0000
2021-10-22T10:48+0000
fire
viral video
firefighters
fire
viral
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090128906_173:0:1266:615_1920x0_80_0_0_f203a556e0591bd087a93a89b57d9e36.jpg
A disturbing video of a 30-year-old security guard falling from a tower in Mumbai after it caught fire on Friday has appeared on social media. The man, identified as Arun Tiwari, can be seen dangling from the building's 19th-floor balcony in an attempt to save his own life from the flames. A few seconds later, Tiwari loses his grip and he falls, sustaining serious injuries.He was rushed to hospital but doctors pronounced him dead. WARNING: Viewers may find the following video disturbing.A few hours later, the fire was brought under control by the firefighters, and civic officials are now investigating the cause of the accident.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090128906_152:0:1277:844_1920x0_80_0_0_06873ce415f87bb6d8f1b479d2896457.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fire, viral video, firefighters, fire, viral, india

Mumbai Fire: Watch Man Hanging From Roof Before Plunging to Death From 19th Floor

10:47 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 10:48 GMT 22.10.2021)
© Photo : P. Siddharth/twitterMumbai: Massive fire break out at Avighna apartment, Curry road Parel, Mumbai
Mumbai: Massive fire break out at Avighna apartment, Curry road Parel, Mumbai - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© Photo : P. Siddharth/twitter
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
After hours of struggling, 12 fire engines and water tankers succeeded in extinguishing the fire which had been classified as a "serious emergency" or Level Four (just one stage under the most disastrous Level Five) that broke out at a residential building, the 64-storey luxury block One Avighna Park in Mumbai, India, on Friday afternoon.
A disturbing video of a 30-year-old security guard falling from a tower in Mumbai after it caught fire on Friday has appeared on social media.
The man, identified as Arun Tiwari, can be seen dangling from the building's 19th-floor balcony in an attempt to save his own life from the flames. A few seconds later, Tiwari loses his grip and he falls, sustaining serious injuries.
He was rushed to hospital but doctors pronounced him dead.

"After the fire broke out, Arun Tiwari, a security guard, rushed to the 19th floor. Soon, he realised he was trapped and, in order to save himself he kept hanging from the balcony. He clung to the railing for several minutes before losing his grip and falling," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

WARNING: Viewers may find the following video disturbing.
A few hours later, the fire was brought under control by the firefighters, and civic officials are now investigating the cause of the accident.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:59 GMTNATO Defense Ministers Agree on First AI Strategy
10:50 GMTWhy Putin's 'Conservatism of Optimists' Approach Resonating With Traditionalists in US and EU
10:47 GMTMumbai Fire: Watch Man Hanging From Roof Before Plunging to Death From 19th Floor
10:47 GMTIAEA Chief Says Agency Has No Evidence Iran Covertly Enriches Uranium
10:23 GMTNATO New Defenсe Plan Shows Russia’s Decision to Stop Dialogue Was Correct, Kremlin Says
10:23 GMTFDA Approves ‘Mix & Match’ Booster Shots, Endorsing Method Pioneered by Sputnik V, RDIF Says
10:22 GMTGreece Considers Turkey's Threats 'Unacceptable, Provocative', Reports Say
10:21 GMT'We Rank Last': India's Congress Party Blasts PM Modi for Celebrating Delivery of 1 Bln Vaccine Jabs
10:09 GMTWATCH New Zealand PM Ardern Grip Podium as Quake Strikes During Press Conference
09:55 GMT‘Fridays For Future’ Rally Held in Berlin
09:49 GMTRepublicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics
09:18 GMTAlec Baldwin Filmed Weeping After Accidentally Killing Cinematographer on Set
09:09 GMTNormal Diplomatic Discussions With NATO Impossible in Light of Bloc's Moves, Russia Says
09:01 GMTBangladesh: Seven Killed in Rohingya Refugee Camp Violence
08:46 GMTOne Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks in Japan's Waters, Reports Say
08:44 GMTBiden Mocked as He Seemingly Shouts Out to Wrong Person, Acts Like 'Robot' During Town Hall Address
08:43 GMTRussia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,141 COVID-19 Cases
08:03 GMTBJP Politician Under Fire Online After Accusing Aamir Khan of Creating Unrest Among Hindus in New Ad
08:03 GMTIndia Inches Closer to Developing Hypersonic Weapons: US Congressional Report
08:03 GMTIndia’s Congress Party Calls Brutal Murder of Dalit Man at Farmers' Protest Site 'Conspiracy'