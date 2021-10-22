Mumbai Fire: Watch Man Hanging From Roof Before Plunging to Death From 19th Floor

A disturbing video of a 30-year-old security guard falling from a tower in Mumbai after it caught fire on Friday has appeared on social media. The man, identified as Arun Tiwari, can be seen dangling from the building's 19th-floor balcony in an attempt to save his own life from the flames. A few seconds later, Tiwari loses his grip and he falls, sustaining serious injuries.He was rushed to hospital but doctors pronounced him dead. WARNING: Viewers may find the following video disturbing.A few hours later, the fire was brought under control by the firefighters, and civic officials are now investigating the cause of the accident.
After hours of struggling, 12 fire engines and water tankers succeeded in extinguishing the fire which had been classified as a "serious emergency" or Level Four (just one stage under the most disastrous Level Five) that broke out at a residential building, the 64-storey luxury block One Avighna Park in Mumbai, India, on Friday afternoon.
"After the fire broke out, Arun Tiwari, a security guard, rushed to the 19th floor. Soon, he realised he was trapped and, in order to save himself he kept hanging from the balcony. He clung to the railing for several minutes before losing his grip and falling," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.
