https://sputniknews.com/20211022/mumbai-fire-watch-man-hanging-from-roof-before-plunging-to-death-from-19th-floor-1090127058.html

Mumbai Fire: Watch Man Hanging From Roof Before Plunging to Death From 19th Floor

Mumbai Fire: Watch Man Hanging From Roof Before Plunging to Death From 19th Floor

After hours of struggling, 12 fire engines and water tankers succeeded in extinguishing the fire which had been classified as a "serious emergency" or Level... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-22T10:47+0000

2021-10-22T10:47+0000

2021-10-22T10:48+0000

fire

viral video

firefighters

fire

viral

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090128906_173:0:1266:615_1920x0_80_0_0_f203a556e0591bd087a93a89b57d9e36.jpg

A disturbing video of a 30-year-old security guard falling from a tower in Mumbai after it caught fire on Friday has appeared on social media. The man, identified as Arun Tiwari, can be seen dangling from the building's 19th-floor balcony in an attempt to save his own life from the flames. A few seconds later, Tiwari loses his grip and he falls, sustaining serious injuries.He was rushed to hospital but doctors pronounced him dead. WARNING: Viewers may find the following video disturbing.A few hours later, the fire was brought under control by the firefighters, and civic officials are now investigating the cause of the accident.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

fire, viral video, firefighters, fire, viral, india