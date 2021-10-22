Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/love-triangle-in-animal-kingdom-two-giraffes-fight-over-a-female-and-they-got-moves-1090133075.html
Love Triangle in Animal Kingdom? Two Giraffes Fight Over a Female and They Got Moves
Love Triangle in Animal Kingdom? Two Giraffes Fight Over a Female and They Got Moves
This incredible sighting was captured at Kariega Game Reserve, South Africa. The video was originally recorded back in 2018 but it was only uploaded on social... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
Two male giraffes were fighting over a female and one of them tackled the other to the ground. The cute "Judo battle" which has been caught on camera began with the giraffes using their giant necks to batter each other's bodies.At the end of the video, the winner giraffe swings his neck once again and subtly hits his rival as if marking and celebrating his victory. Here's the video of the incident:
videoclub, giraffe, wild animals, viral videos

Love Triangle in Animal Kingdom? Two Giraffes Fight Over a Female and They Got Moves

13:54 GMT 22.10.2021
This incredible sighting was captured at Kariega Game Reserve, South Africa. The video was originally recorded back in 2018 but it was only uploaded on social media recently. This remarkable fight has already garnered over 3.5 million views.
Two male giraffes were fighting over a female and one of them tackled the other to the ground.
The cute "Judo battle" which has been caught on camera began with the giraffes using their giant necks to batter each other's bodies.
At the end of the video, the winner giraffe swings his neck once again and subtly hits his rival as if marking and celebrating his victory.

Here's the video of the incident:

