Italian Town Considers Honorary Citizenship for Brazilian President

Vittorio Bolzonaro was born on April 12, 1878 in Anguillara Veneta, and emigrated to Brazil at the age of ten, where his surname was later changed to fit local pronunciation.However, the initiative of local authorities drew sharp criticism from prominent representatives of leftist forces in the Veneto region. The secretary of the regional organization of the Democratic Party, Alessandro Bisato, said that this proposal is "a senseless insult", and the residents of the town "do not deserve such stupidity." Vanessa Camani, a member of the Veneto regional council from the Democratic Party, stressed that this proposal is unacceptable because the Brazilian president is "a racist and misogynist."On Wednesday, a special commission from the Brazilian Senate said Bolsonaro was guilty of nine serious crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The President, in particular, was accused of a crime against humanity, violation of sanitary measures, falsification of documents and irrational use of public funds.Voting on the issue of conferring the title of honorary citizen of Anguillara Veneto to Bolsonaro will take place in the town council on Monday, October 25.

