Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/immigration-reform-sidelined-protests-at-interior-department-facebook-rebranding-1090115987.html
Immigration Reform Sidelined; Protests at Interior Department; Facebook Rebranding
Immigration Reform Sidelined; Protests at Interior Department; Facebook Rebranding
Immigration reform stalled amid infrastructure bill negotiations. Will Democrats lose a significant portion of the Latino vote? 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T09:22+0000
2021-10-22T09:22+0000
protests
infrastructure
immigration
security
gas
children
facebook
elections
oil
union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090115955_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_53ee00cb57c7e8fbe89242f5ee9a33b9.png
Immigration Reform Sidelined; Protests at Interior Department; Facebook Rebranding
Immigration reform stalled amid infrastructure bill negotiations. Will Democrats lose a significant portion of the Latino vote?
Juan José Gutiérrez, immigration lawyer and executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, joins us to talk about how immigration reform may be put in the back burner again as the infrastructure bill keeps getting pared down, and the Senate parliamentarian is recommending not including it in the reconciliation bill. We talk about how the promises by the Biden administration have been broken, with increasing numbers of arrests at the border and stalled policies, and how Latinos in the US are gearing up to mobilize and make it known that they will not be a sure vote for the Democrats in the next election.John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY, joins us to talk about the indigenous-led protests that took place last week at the Capitol and the Department of the Interior against fossil fuel industries after long-standing actions against Line 3. We talk about how detrimental policies are continuing despite the Department being led now by Secretary Deb Haaland, and the limits of politics of representation.Tina Desiree Berg, host of the podcast District 34 and reporter for Status Coup, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the city of San Diego not disclosing the identity of a suspect who allegedly threw an incendiary device at anti-Trump demonstrators at a Pacific Beach “Patriot March” on January 9, the deal between IATSE and the movie studios and the ensuing division among members, and the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 and the anti-vaxxer backlash.Chris Garaffa, web developer, technologist, security and privacy consultant, talks to us about whether Mark Zuckerberg should be held personally liable for giving third-party apps access to user data, how Facebook’s own oversight board is being sidelined, and how no corporation should be in charge of policing itself. We also talk about how the company is being rebranded, including changing its name, to focus on what Zuckerberg has called “the metaverse.”We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090115955_234:0:1167:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c74b66efac254e65a622059967def078.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests, infrastructure, immigration, security, gas, children, facebook, elections, oil, union, data, political misfits, covid-19, аудио, radio

Immigration Reform Sidelined; Protests at Interior Department; Facebook Rebranding

09:22 GMT 22.10.2021
Immigration Reform Sidelined; Protests at Interior Department; Facebook Rebranding
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
Immigration reform stalled amid infrastructure bill negotiations. Will Democrats lose a significant portion of the Latino vote?
Juan José Gutiérrez, immigration lawyer and executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, joins us to talk about how immigration reform may be put in the back burner again as the infrastructure bill keeps getting pared down, and the Senate parliamentarian is recommending not including it in the reconciliation bill. We talk about how the promises by the Biden administration have been broken, with increasing numbers of arrests at the border and stalled policies, and how Latinos in the US are gearing up to mobilize and make it known that they will not be a sure vote for the Democrats in the next election.
John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY, joins us to talk about the indigenous-led protests that took place last week at the Capitol and the Department of the Interior against fossil fuel industries after long-standing actions against Line 3. We talk about how detrimental policies are continuing despite the Department being led now by Secretary Deb Haaland, and the limits of politics of representation.
Tina Desiree Berg, host of the podcast District 34 and reporter for Status Coup, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the city of San Diego not disclosing the identity of a suspect who allegedly threw an incendiary device at anti-Trump demonstrators at a Pacific Beach “Patriot March” on January 9, the deal between IATSE and the movie studios and the ensuing division among members, and the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 and the anti-vaxxer backlash.
Chris Garaffa, web developer, technologist, security and privacy consultant, talks to us about whether Mark Zuckerberg should be held personally liable for giving third-party apps access to user data, how Facebook’s own oversight board is being sidelined, and how no corporation should be in charge of policing itself. We also talk about how the company is being rebranded, including changing its name, to focus on what Zuckerberg has called “the metaverse.”
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:09 GMTWATCH New Zealand PM Ardern Grip Podium as Quake Strikes During Press Conference
09:55 GMT‘Fridays For Future’ Rally Held in Berlin
09:49 GMTRepublicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics
09:18 GMTAlec Baldwin Filmed Weeping After Accidentally Killing Cinematographer on Set
09:09 GMTNormal Diplomatic Discussions With NATO Impossible in Light of Bloc's Moves, Russia Says
09:01 GMTBangladesh: Seven Killed in Rohingya Refugee Camp Violence
08:46 GMTOne Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks in Japan's Waters, Reports Say
08:44 GMTBiden Mocked as He Seemingly Shouts Out to Wrong Person, Acts Like 'Robot' During Town Hall Address
08:43 GMTRussia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,141 COVID-19 Cases
08:03 GMTBJP Politician Under Fire Online After Accusing Aamir Khan of Creating Unrest Among Hindus in New Ad
08:03 GMTIndia Inches Closer to Developing Hypersonic Weapons: US Congressional Report
08:03 GMTIndia’s Congress Party Calls Brutal Murder of Dalit Man at Farmers' Protest Site 'Conspiracy'
07:42 GMTJoe Biden Admits His Call to 'Go After' Those Defying 6 Jan. Probe Subpoenas Was 'Not Appropriate'
07:16 GMT'Bomb Under Drinking Water': Danish Military Accused of Years of Pollution
07:02 GMTSwedish Greens Want to Prosecute Sex Purchase as Rape
07:00 GMTThe Mother of All Parliaments is a Crumbling Wreck Which Could Cost ‘Eyewatering’ £12 Bn to Repair
06:34 GMTAUKUS Formation to Trigger Response of Regional Countries, Moscow Says
06:06 GMTDirector of Photography Shot Dead on Movie Set by Alec Baldwin Was Born and Raised in USSR
06:06 GMTBiden at Town Hall Addresses Gas Price, Supply Chain Crises, Vows to Defend Taiwan
05:34 GMTBoJo Reluctant to Activate COVID Response ‘Plan B’, Is ‘Watching the Numbers Very Carefully’