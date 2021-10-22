https://sputniknews.com/20211022/idf-training-intensely-for-strike-on-iranian-nuclear-facilities-israeli-media-claims-1090117595.html

IDF Training ‘Intensely’ for Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities, Israeli Media Claims

IDF Training ‘Intensely’ for Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities, Israeli Media Claims

After gaining approval for a special $1.5 billion budget to bankroll the program, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are reportedly drilling for a potential... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-22T00:41+0000

2021-10-22T00:41+0000

2021-10-22T00:41+0000

middle east

iran

nuclear facilities

israel defense forces (idf)

military drill

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106005/77/1060057722_0:174:1844:1211_1920x0_80_0_0_6a9f7f611933387ae52717789febef3a.jpg

The report first appeared on Israel’s Channel 12 on Thursday, claiming that IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi had directed the Israeli Air Force to train “intensely” for an attack on facilities central to Iran’s nuclear program.The report didn’t say where the drills were being performed or if they were simulated or being rehearsed in actual aircraft. It also gave no source for the report.Jerusalem has always disapproved of the JCPOA, and then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the few leaders who backed then-US President Donald Trump's claims that Iran had been secretly circumventing the deal’s restrictions.In response to Trump’s move, Iran began producing higher purities of refined uranium and in larger quantities than had been permitted under the nuclear deal, although nothing approaching that capable of being used to build a nuclear bomb. While leaders in Jerusalem and Washington have claimed time and again that Iran is just a short time away from having a viable weapon, Israeli military intelligence recently said Iran is “not heading toward a bomb right now.”Since US President Joe Biden took office, six rounds of talks directed toward reviving the JCPOA have been held in Vienna, but no deal has yet been reached. A seventh round is set to begin soon, and the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has made increasing noise about the need for a stronger deal and for Israel and the US to draw up a “Plan B” in case talks ultimately fail.However, it won’t be like the IDF’s 1981 surprise hit on Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor, which was relatively undefended, unfortified, and sitting on an open plain. Iran has advanced air defense systems reportedly comparable to the better weapons an advanced military like Russia operates.Further, on Thursday and Friday, Iran is practicing its own nationwide drills involving five air bases and a host of Iranian fighters, strike aircraft, transports, and surveillance planes.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

middle east, iran, nuclear facilities, israel defense forces (idf), military drill