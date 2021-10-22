https://sputniknews.com/20211022/house-of-ukrainian-presidential-administration-official-targeted-with-explosives-1090133255.html

House of Ukrainian Presidential Administration Official Targeted With Explosives

KIEV (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on Friday that officers have arrested a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at the house of Ihor... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

The incident took place at 4 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) in Kiev's Darnytskyi district, according to reports. The attacker threw a bottle of flammable mixture into the yard of Zhovkva's house, who is in charge of Ukraine's policies for European integration.According to Ukrainian intelligence, a perpetrator is a 25-year-old man without a permanent place of residence and employment. He claimed to have found an order for arson on a job website. The man allegedly received the target's address and instructions from the customer via the Telegram messenger."The attacker was promised to be paid $4,000 after a media report about the attack on Zhovkva's house. The motives of the customer are unknown to him," the authority said.A criminal case was launched over deliberate damage or destruction of property.

