House of Ukrainian Presidential Administration Official Targeted With Explosives

KIEV (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on Friday that officers have arrested a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at the house of Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Office of Ukrainian President.
The incident took place at 4 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) in Kiev's Darnytskyi district, according to reports. The attacker threw a bottle of flammable mixture into the yard of Zhovkva's house, who is in charge of Ukraine's policies for European integration.
"SBU and national police officers arrested the man who threw a Molotov cocktail at the house of the deputy head of the president's office at night of October 21-22. The incident caused no injuries. Law enforcement officers are establishing the identity and motives of the person who ordered the crime," a statement said.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, a perpetrator is a 25-year-old man without a permanent place of residence and employment. He claimed to have found an order for arson on a job website. The man allegedly received the target's address and instructions from the customer via the Telegram messenger.
"The attacker was promised to be paid $4,000 after a media report about the attack on Zhovkva's house. The motives of the customer are unknown to him," the authority said.
A criminal case was launched over deliberate damage or destruction of property.