Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/germany-iraqi-airlines-may-face-sanctions-if-carry-potential-refugees-from-minsk-to-eu-1090136625.html
Germany: Iraqi Airlines May Face Sanctions if Carry Potential Refugees From Minsk to EU
Germany: Iraqi Airlines May Face Sanctions if Carry Potential Refugees From Minsk to EU
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany warned the Iraqi authorities of the potential criminal implications and a review of licenses for Iraqi airlines in case of their... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T14:02+0000
2021-10-22T14:08+0000
belarus
news
germany
refugees
iraq
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105918/29/1059182923_134:0:4152:2260_1920x0_80_0_0_f4bbe8569df19f0d9f494042abc7206f.jpg
On Wednesday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the Iraqi authorities would not perform flights that could carry potential refugees to the Belarusian capital of Minsk at least until the end of the year at the EU request.The spokesman refused to provide details of the intergovernmental negotiations.The German Ministry of Internal Affairs has vowed to press other countries believed to be facilitating illegal migrant transfer to take similar measures as Iraq.German outgoing Chancellor, Angela Merkel, said on Friday that "transportation" of migrants via Belarus poses a hybrid threat as Minsk has been using these people as a "political tool". Germany remains the most popular European destination for migrants. The migrant flow from Belarus has added to the strain in recent months. Most of those coming from Belarus are Syrians and Iraqis, and more recently Pakistanis, Egyptians and Jordanians. Germany fails to bolster security on its borders as any limits would breach the EU's freedom of movement rules.
belarus
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105918/29/1059182923_1139:0:4152:2260_1920x0_80_0_0_e3aa1322d2fadcb08bc23a975c9c628a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, news, germany, refugees, iraq

Germany: Iraqi Airlines May Face Sanctions if Carry Potential Refugees From Minsk to EU

14:02 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 14:08 GMT 22.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Christof StacheMigrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016
Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / Christof Stache
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany warned the Iraqi authorities of the potential criminal implications and a review of licenses for Iraqi airlines in case of their involvement in operations to transport refugees to the European Union through Belarus, the German interior ministry said on Friday.
On Wednesday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the Iraqi authorities would not perform flights that could carry potential refugees to the Belarusian capital of Minsk at least until the end of the year at the EU request.
"We indicated that airlines' involvement in these, supposedly organized, operations to transport refugees could lead to criminal implications and to the revision of their rights to enter airspace and land at least. We were so successful in these negotiations that some airlines distanced themselves from these activities," ministry spokesman Steve Alter told a briefing.
The spokesman refused to provide details of the intergovernmental negotiations.
The German Ministry of Internal Affairs has vowed to press other countries believed to be facilitating illegal migrant transfer to take similar measures as Iraq.
German outgoing Chancellor, Angela Merkel, said on Friday that "transportation" of migrants via Belarus poses a hybrid threat as Minsk has been using these people as a "political tool".
Germany remains the most popular European destination for migrants. The migrant flow from Belarus has added to the strain in recent months. Most of those coming from Belarus are Syrians and Iraqis, and more recently Pakistanis, Egyptians and Jordanians. Germany fails to bolster security on its borders as any limits would breach the EU's freedom of movement rules.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:13 GMTIndian Minister Claims to Have Received 'Threats' After Targeting Drug Agency's Regional Chief
14:13 GMTPfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in Children
14:07 GMTEx-Pentagon Official Accuses Military of Spreading Misinfo to Make US ‘Look Stronger Than We Are’
14:02 GMTGermany: Iraqi Airlines May Face Sanctions if Carry Potential Refugees From Minsk to EU
13:58 GMTCharity Opens Clandestine Online School for Afghan Girls, Reports Say
13:54 GMTLove Triangle in Animal Kingdom? Two Giraffes Fight Over a Female and They Got Moves
13:49 GMTSpoilt Ronaldo Ignored Rules of Humility & Equality in Juventus Dressing Room, Report Claims
13:46 GMTTwo UK Teenagers Arrested Over Hypodermic Needle Spikings In Nottingham Nightclubs
13:42 GMTPence Visits In-N-Out Burger in California as Chain Refuses to Ask Customers' Vaccination Status
13:41 GMTREC: 5,000 Companies Join ‘Single Window’ System
13:39 GMT'Squid Game' Fame Used by Drug Dealers to Peddle Ecstasy Pills to Kids, Parents Warn
13:31 GMTPub Asks Newcastle United FC Fans to Refrain From Wearing Arab-style Clothing After Saudi Takeover
13:28 GMTPolitical Parties Used Fake Facebook Accounts to Influence Delhi State Polls, Says Whistleblower
13:26 GMT'Why Was I Handed a Hot Gun?' Alec Baldwin Said After Shooting Cinematographer, Witness Claims
13:16 GMTBiden Repeats Contentious Claim That His Multi-Trillion Dollar Spending Plan Will Cost Nothing
12:52 GMTProsecutors Hoping For Convictions in Campaign Finance Case Against Ex-Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas
12:46 GMTEgyptian Exhibit Near Pyramids Denies Detention of Humanoid Artist Ai-Da
12:46 GMTInvestigation Confirms No Fraud in Bolivian 2019 Presidential Election, Foreign Minister Says
12:45 GMTTashkent Says No Need to Deploy US Troops in Uzbekistan
12:41 GMTUS State Secretary Blinken 'Met With Colombia Embassy Staff Hit With Havana Syndrome'