https://sputniknews.com/20211022/fridays-for-future-rally-held-in-berlin-1090126059.html

‘Fridays For Future’ Rally Held in Berlin

‘Fridays For Future’ Rally Held in Berlin

Environmentalists from Fridays for Future are calling for a mandatory phase-out of coal by 2030 and a ban on internal combustion engines starting from 2025. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-22T09:55+0000

2021-10-22T09:55+0000

2021-10-22T09:55+0000

protests

climate

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090126034_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_163ee6ff394c440becd935f2e84f6954.jpg

Activists from ‘Fridays for Future’ are holding a climate strike in Berlin.The protest, held under the slogan “You leave us no choice”, is expected to welcome activists from all over Germany at the city’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.The column will then march through the government quarter. According to the police, there are 10,000 registered participants. In addition, Friday rallies are planned in many German cities. In particular, in Baden-Württemberg and Thuringia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

‘Fridays For Future’ Hold Rally in Berlin ‘Fridays For Future’ Hold Rally in Berlin 2021-10-22T09:55+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

protests, climate, uk, видео