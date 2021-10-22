Registration was successful!
'Fridays For Future' Rally Held in Berlin
‘Fridays For Future’ Rally Held in Berlin
Environmentalists from Fridays for Future are calling for a mandatory phase-out of coal by 2030 and a ban on internal combustion engines starting from 2025. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
Activists from ‘Fridays for Future’ are holding a climate strike in Berlin.The protest, held under the slogan “You leave us no choice”, is expected to welcome activists from all over Germany at the city’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.The column will then march through the government quarter. According to the police, there are 10,000 registered participants. In addition, Friday rallies are planned in many German cities. In particular, in Baden-Württemberg and Thuringia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
‘Fridays For Future’ Rally Held in Berlin

09:55 GMT 22.10.2021
Environmentalists from Fridays for Future are calling for a mandatory phase-out of coal by 2030 and a ban on internal combustion engines starting from 2025.
Activists from ‘Fridays for Future’ are holding a climate strike in Berlin.
The protest, held under the slogan “You leave us no choice”, is expected to welcome activists from all over Germany at the city’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.
The column will then march through the government quarter. According to the police, there are 10,000 registered participants. In addition, Friday rallies are planned in many German cities. In particular, in Baden-Württemberg and Thuringia.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
