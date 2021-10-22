https://sputniknews.com/20211022/floridas-desantis-strikes-at-vaccine-mandates-by-posting-his-rendition-of-dont-tread-on-me-flag-1090116304.html
Florida's DeSantis Strikes at Vaccine Mandates by Posting His Rendition of 'Don't Tread on Me' Flag
Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has called for a special session of the state's legislature with the goal of prohibiting vaccine mandates. The announcement was made at a press conference on Thursday, where supporters were seen waving a Gadsden-style Florida flag.Later, the governor took to Twitter to post an updated version of the famous Revolutionary War-era Gadsden flag, with the inscription on it saying, "Don’t tread on Florida." Instead of a rattlesnake, found on the original banner, an alligator - a more commonly seen creature in Florida - is emblazoned on DeSantis' version.In November, the GOP-controlled statehouse will hold a special session to review vaccine regulations, according to the governor. However, he did not indicate when this would start.DeSantis highlighted the policy goals for the special session in general, including making corporations accountable for bad vaccine-related responses, removing legal liability protections for employers that impose vaccine requirements, and adding protections for those who are fired for not being vaccinated.On September 9, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to combat the surge in virus cases in the US, which includes mandatory vaccinations for federal government employees and contractors, and companies with more than 100 employees. It also urges state governors to require vaccines for teachers and extend testing accessibility.
us, florida, twitter, vaccine, mandate, ron desantis, vaccine hesitancy, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, mask mandate
Florida's DeSantis Strikes at Vaccine Mandates by Posting His Rendition of 'Don't Tread on Me' Flag
00:45 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 00:49 GMT 22.10.2021)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
DeSantis has been a vocal opponent of coronavirus-related mandates imposed by the federal government. As such, he has argued that wearing masks in school is a parental decision, and believes it is critical that parents have the option to opt-out of school regulations.
