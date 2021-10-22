https://sputniknews.com/20211022/fda-approves-mix-n-match-vaccine-boosters-1090106341.html

FDA Approves Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters

FDA Approves Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the national debt and Biden’s Build Back Better plan, the efficacy of the... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

FDA Approves Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the national debt and Biden’s Build Back Better plan, the efficacy of the vaccine boosters and the practice of mix-n-matching them, lawsuits against the Trump organization, and Hunter Biden calling himself an expert in Russian businessmen.

Guests:Jim Kavanaugh - Left socialist writer who's analysis and work can be found at thepolemicist.net | Biden Drops Provisions of His Build Back Better PlanDr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center | Impacts of Mix-n-Match Vaccine BoostersMichael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NY Post | Trump Lawsuits & Hunter Biden ShenanigansIn the first hour, Jim Kavanaugh joined the show to talk about the inability of Congress to pass the build back better plan as conversations move towards what will be struck from the plan. Jim also talked about the national debt being placed in the hands of the people.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan for a discussion on the practice of vaccinating children; while they do not have high morbidities, the goal is total immunity which cannot happen without children being vaccinated. Dr. Kogan also talked about the efficacy of the vaccine boosters.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the lawsuits against the Trump organization for frivolous claims by victims against the real estate company. New York officials are using this as a way to elevate their career by suing Trump. Michael also talked about Hunter Biden trying to pitch himself as an expert in pursuing Oleg Deripaska.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

