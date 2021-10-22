Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/fda-approves-mix-n-match-vaccine-boosters-1090106341.html
FDA Approves Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters
FDA Approves Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the national debt and Biden’s Build Back Better plan, the efficacy of the... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T09:27+0000
2021-10-22T09:27+0000
oleg deripaska
joe biden
donald trump
fda
hunter biden
us
cdc
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
inflation
national debt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090106312_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_87500902ef3b6c7eb55e7981c31d4081.png
FDA Approves Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the national debt and Biden’s Build Back Better plan, the efficacy of the vaccine boosters and the practice of mix-n-matching them, lawsuits against the Trump organization, and Hunter Biden calling himself an expert in Russian businessmen.
Guests:Jim Kavanaugh - Left socialist writer who's analysis and work can be found at thepolemicist.net | Biden Drops Provisions of His Build Back Better PlanDr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center | Impacts of Mix-n-Match Vaccine BoostersMichael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NY Post | Trump Lawsuits &amp; Hunter Biden ShenanigansIn the first hour, Jim Kavanaugh joined the show to talk about the inability of Congress to pass the build back better plan as conversations move towards what will be struck from the plan. Jim also talked about the national debt being placed in the hands of the people.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan for a discussion on the practice of vaccinating children; while they do not have high morbidities, the goal is total immunity which cannot happen without children being vaccinated. Dr. Kogan also talked about the efficacy of the vaccine boosters.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the lawsuits against the Trump organization for frivolous claims by victims against the real estate company. New York officials are using this as a way to elevate their career by suing Trump. Michael also talked about Hunter Biden trying to pitch himself as an expert in pursuing Oleg Deripaska.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090106312_241:0:1174:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7218e783ba5290853a78ef05bc1ffc0f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oleg deripaska, joe biden, donald trump, fda, hunter biden, us, cdc, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), inflation, national debt, infrastructure bill, fbi, fault lines, vaccines, harvey weinstein, leaked audio, covid-19, аудио, radio

FDA Approves Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters

09:27 GMT 22.10.2021
FDA Approves Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters
Subscribe
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the national debt and Biden’s Build Back Better plan, the efficacy of the vaccine boosters and the practice of mix-n-matching them, lawsuits against the Trump Organization, and Hunter Biden calling himself an expert in Russian businessmen.
Guests:
Jim Kavanaugh - Left socialist writer who's analysis and work can be found at thepolemicist.net | Biden Drops Provisions of His Build Back Better Plan
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center | Impacts of Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters
Michael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NY Post | Trump Lawsuits & Hunter Biden Shenanigans
In the first hour, Jim Kavanaugh joined the show to talk about the inability of Congress to pass the build back better plan as conversations move towards what will be struck from the plan. Jim also talked about the national debt being placed in the hands of the people.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan for a discussion on the practice of vaccinating children; while they do not have high morbidities, the goal is total immunity which cannot happen without children being vaccinated. Dr. Kogan also talked about the efficacy of the vaccine boosters.
In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the lawsuits against the Trump organization for frivolous claims by victims against the real estate company. New York officials are using this as a way to elevate their career by suing Trump. Michael also talked about Hunter Biden trying to pitch himself as an expert in pursuing Oleg Deripaska.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:09 GMTWATCH New Zealand PM Ardern Grip Podium as Quake Strikes During Press Conference
09:55 GMT‘Fridays For Future’ Rally Held in Berlin
09:49 GMTRepublicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics
09:18 GMTAlec Baldwin Filmed Weeping After Accidentally Killing Cinematographer on Set
09:09 GMTNormal Diplomatic Discussions With NATO Impossible in Light of Bloc's Moves, Russia Says
09:01 GMTBangladesh: Seven Killed in Rohingya Refugee Camp Violence
08:46 GMTOne Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks in Japan's Waters, Reports Say
08:44 GMTBiden Mocked as He Seemingly Shouts Out to Wrong Person, Acts Like 'Robot' During Town Hall Address
08:43 GMTRussia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,141 COVID-19 Cases
08:03 GMTBJP Politician Under Fire Online After Accusing Aamir Khan of Creating Unrest Among Hindus in New Ad
08:03 GMTIndia Inches Closer to Developing Hypersonic Weapons: US Congressional Report
08:03 GMTIndia’s Congress Party Calls Brutal Murder of Dalit Man at Farmers' Protest Site 'Conspiracy'
07:42 GMTJoe Biden Admits His Call to 'Go After' Those Defying 6 Jan. Probe Subpoenas Was 'Not Appropriate'
07:16 GMT'Bomb Under Drinking Water': Danish Military Accused of Years of Pollution
07:02 GMTSwedish Greens Want to Prosecute Sex Purchase as Rape
07:00 GMTThe Mother of All Parliaments is a Crumbling Wreck Which Could Cost ‘Eyewatering’ £12 Bn to Repair
06:34 GMTAUKUS Formation to Trigger Response of Regional Countries, Moscow Says
06:06 GMTDirector of Photography Shot Dead on Movie Set by Alec Baldwin Was Born and Raised in USSR
06:06 GMTBiden at Town Hall Addresses Gas Price, Supply Chain Crises, Vows to Defend Taiwan
05:34 GMTBoJo Reluctant to Activate COVID Response ‘Plan B’, Is ‘Watching the Numbers Very Carefully’