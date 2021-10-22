https://sputniknews.com/20211022/fda-approves-mix-n-match-vaccine-boosters-1090106341.html
FDA Approves Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters
FDA Approves Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the national debt and Biden’s Build Back Better plan, the efficacy of the... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T09:27+0000
2021-10-22T09:27+0000
2021-10-22T09:27+0000
oleg deripaska
joe biden
donald trump
fda
hunter biden
us
cdc
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
inflation
national debt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090106312_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_87500902ef3b6c7eb55e7981c31d4081.png
FDA Approves Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the national debt and Biden’s Build Back Better plan, the efficacy of the vaccine boosters and the practice of mix-n-matching them, lawsuits against the Trump organization, and Hunter Biden calling himself an expert in Russian businessmen.
Guests:Jim Kavanaugh - Left socialist writer who's analysis and work can be found at thepolemicist.net | Biden Drops Provisions of His Build Back Better PlanDr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center | Impacts of Mix-n-Match Vaccine BoostersMichael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NY Post | Trump Lawsuits & Hunter Biden ShenanigansIn the first hour, Jim Kavanaugh joined the show to talk about the inability of Congress to pass the build back better plan as conversations move towards what will be struck from the plan. Jim also talked about the national debt being placed in the hands of the people.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan for a discussion on the practice of vaccinating children; while they do not have high morbidities, the goal is total immunity which cannot happen without children being vaccinated. Dr. Kogan also talked about the efficacy of the vaccine boosters.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the lawsuits against the Trump organization for frivolous claims by victims against the real estate company. New York officials are using this as a way to elevate their career by suing Trump. Michael also talked about Hunter Biden trying to pitch himself as an expert in pursuing Oleg Deripaska.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090106312_241:0:1174:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7218e783ba5290853a78ef05bc1ffc0f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
oleg deripaska, joe biden, donald trump, fda, hunter biden, us, cdc, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), inflation, national debt, infrastructure bill, fbi, fault lines, vaccines, harvey weinstein, leaked audio, covid-19, аудио, radio
FDA Approves Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the national debt and Biden’s Build Back Better plan, the efficacy of the vaccine boosters and the practice of mix-n-matching them, lawsuits against the Trump Organization, and Hunter Biden calling himself an expert in Russian businessmen.
Jim Kavanaugh
- Left socialist writer who's analysis and work can be found at thepolemicist.net
| Biden Drops Provisions of His Build Back Better Plan
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center | Impacts of Mix-n-Match Vaccine Boosters
Michael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NY Post | Trump Lawsuits & Hunter Biden Shenanigans
In the first hour, Jim Kavanaugh joined the show to talk about the inability of Congress to pass the build back better plan as conversations move towards what will be struck from the plan. Jim also talked about the national debt being placed in the hands of the people.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan for a discussion on the practice of vaccinating children; while they do not have high morbidities, the goal is total immunity which cannot happen without children being vaccinated. Dr. Kogan also talked about the efficacy of the vaccine boosters.
In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the lawsuits against the Trump organization for frivolous claims by victims against the real estate company. New York officials are using this as a way to elevate their career by suing Trump. Michael also talked about Hunter Biden trying to pitch himself as an expert in pursuing Oleg Deripaska.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com