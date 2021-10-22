Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/fda-approves-mix--match-booster-shots-endorsing-method-pioneered-by-sputnik-v-rdif-says-1090128683.html
FDA Approves ‘Mix & Match’ Booster Shots, Endorsing Method Pioneered by Sputnik V, RDIF Says
FDA Approves ‘Mix & Match’ Booster Shots, Endorsing Method Pioneered by Sputnik V, RDIF Says
On October 20, the FDA cleared Moderna and J&J jabs as boosters and backed the so-called Mix & Match approach, allowing Americans to get jabs different to... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T10:23+0000
2021-10-22T10:23+0000
world
russia
covid-19
sputnik v
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089780746_0:254:3023:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_36410339d95d81aafd57609bbe334a68.jpg
The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund reiterated in a 21 October press release that Russia “took the lead in utilizing the vaccine cocktail approach” in response to the latest decision by the FDA to allow mixing vaccines in a bid to provide Americans with maximum protection against COVID-19. According to the RDIF press release the aforementioned decision by FDA to essentially allow “mixing and matching” the COVID booster shots serves as “yet another confirmation of efficacy of vaccine cocktail approach at the core of Sputnik V” which “strengthens and lengthens immune response, increases vaccine efficacy against new mutations and provides flexibility to vaccination efforts worldwide”. Dmitriev has also stated that the strong safety and immunogenicity results exhibited by Sputnik Light in joint studies make that vaccine “a universal booster and one of the best solutions for revaccinating individuals, who had been previously administered other vaccine.” With its overall 91.4 percent efficacy, Sputnik V also displayed a 83 percent efficacy against infection with the Delta variant of COVID and 94 percent efficacy against hospitalization. The one-shot Sputnik Light has also shown a high effectiveness both when used on a standalone basis and as a booster shot. When administered standalone, Sputnik Light exhibited a 70 percent efficacy against infection by the Delta variant during the first three months after vaccination, according to the findings by the Gamaleya Center, that were based on data from 28,000 subjects in Moscow. The Russian Direct Investment Fund is a sovereign wealth fund established by Russia’s government in 2011 to make equity co-investments alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors – primarily in Russia.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089780746_77:0:2806:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_de82fb5fbaaa56f3515b512e6fbbaeca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, covid-19, sputnik v

FDA Approves ‘Mix & Match’ Booster Shots, Endorsing Method Pioneered by Sputnik V, RDIF Says

10:23 GMT 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicVials labelled "AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021.
Vials labelled AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
Subscribe
On October 20, the FDA cleared Moderna and J&J jabs as boosters and backed the so-called Mix & Match approach, allowing Americans to get jabs different to their initial inoculation as protection boost.
The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund reiterated in a 21 October press release that Russia “took the lead in utilizing the vaccine cocktail approach” in response to the latest decision by the FDA to allow mixing vaccines in a bid to provide Americans with maximum protection against COVID-19.
Sputnik “was also the first to offer vaccine partnerships to other producers,” said Kirill Dmitriev, stating that “clinical trials of combinations of the first component of Sputnik V (the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine) with other vaccines are successfully ongoing around the world.”
According to the RDIF press release the aforementioned decision by FDA to essentially allow “mixing and matching” the COVID booster shots serves as “yet another confirmation of efficacy of vaccine cocktail approach at the core of Sputnik V” which “strengthens and lengthens immune response, increases vaccine efficacy against new mutations and provides flexibility to vaccination efforts worldwide”.
Dmitriev has also stated that the strong safety and immunogenicity results exhibited by Sputnik Light in joint studies make that vaccine “a universal booster and one of the best solutions for revaccinating individuals, who had been previously administered other vaccine.” With its overall 91.4 percent efficacy, Sputnik V also displayed a 83 percent efficacy against infection with the Delta variant of COVID and 94 percent efficacy against hospitalization.
The one-shot Sputnik Light has also shown a high effectiveness both when used on a standalone basis and as a booster shot. When administered standalone, Sputnik Light exhibited a 70 percent efficacy against infection by the Delta variant during the first three months after vaccination, according to the findings by the Gamaleya Center, that were based on data from 28,000 subjects in Moscow.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund is a sovereign wealth fund established by Russia’s government in 2011 to make equity co-investments alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors – primarily in Russia.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:59 GMTNATO Defense Ministers Agree on First AI Strategy
10:50 GMTWhy Putin's 'Conservatism of Optimists' Approach Resonating With Traditionalists in US and EU
10:47 GMTMumbai Fire: Watch Man Hanging From Roof Before Plunging to Death From 19th Floor
10:47 GMTIAEA Chief Says Agency Has No Evidence Iran Covertly Enriches Uranium
10:23 GMTNATO New Defenсe Plan Shows Russia’s Decision to Stop Dialogue Was Correct, Kremlin Says
10:23 GMTFDA Approves ‘Mix & Match’ Booster Shots, Endorsing Method Pioneered by Sputnik V, RDIF Says
10:22 GMTGreece Considers Turkey's Threats 'Unacceptable, Provocative', Reports Say
10:21 GMT'We Rank Last': India's Congress Party Blasts PM Modi for Celebrating Delivery of 1 Bln Vaccine Jabs
10:09 GMTWATCH New Zealand PM Ardern Grip Podium as Quake Strikes During Press Conference
09:55 GMT‘Fridays For Future’ Rally Held in Berlin
09:49 GMTRepublicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics
09:18 GMTAlec Baldwin Filmed Weeping After Accidentally Killing Cinematographer on Set
09:09 GMTNormal Diplomatic Discussions With NATO Impossible in Light of Bloc's Moves, Russia Says
09:01 GMTBangladesh: Seven Killed in Rohingya Refugee Camp Violence
08:46 GMTOne Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks in Japan's Waters, Reports Say
08:44 GMTBiden Mocked as He Seemingly Shouts Out to Wrong Person, Acts Like 'Robot' During Town Hall Address
08:43 GMTRussia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,141 COVID-19 Cases
08:03 GMTBJP Politician Under Fire Online After Accusing Aamir Khan of Creating Unrest Among Hindus in New Ad
08:03 GMTIndia Inches Closer to Developing Hypersonic Weapons: US Congressional Report
08:03 GMTIndia’s Congress Party Calls Brutal Murder of Dalit Man at Farmers' Protest Site 'Conspiracy'