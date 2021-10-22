https://sputniknews.com/20211022/ex-king-juan-carlos-received-injections-from-spains-intelligence-agency-to-lower-his-libido-1090131905.html

Ex-King Juan Carlos 'Received Injections From Spain's Intelligence Agency to Lower His Libido'

The former Spanish police commissioner who made the revelation about the injections said he learned this information from Juan Carlos’ former mistress. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Spanish secret service had resorted to female hormone injections in order to curb the raging libido of Juan Carlos, the exiled former King of Spain who abdicated in 2014, The Times reports.According to the newspaper, these revelations were made during a parliamentary hearing by Jose Manuel Villarejo, a former Spanish police commissioner who is now on trial for “blackmail and corruption connected to a network of the country’s political and business elite”.The ex-commissioner also insisted that he wasn’t involved in administering hormones to the royal, and said that he learned about that scheme from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, Juan Carlos’ former mistress.The sexual conquests of the Spanish monarch were previously brought to light by Amadeo Martinez Ingles, a retired republican colonel whom the New York Post described as “Juan Carlos’ nemesis for more than four decades”.In his biography titled "Juan Carlos I: The King of the 5,000,” Martinez Ingles alleged that the former king had nearly 5,000 lovers.

