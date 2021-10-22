Ex-King Juan Carlos 'Received Injections From Spain's Intelligence Agency to Lower His Libido'
In this Sunday, June 2, 2019 file photo, Spain's former King Juan Carlos waves during a bullfight at the bullring in Aranjuez, Madrid, Spain. Spain's royal household said on Monday Aug. 17, 2020, that former monarch Juan Carlos is in the United Arab Emirates, resolving a mystery over his whereabouts that has swirled in Spain since he announced he was leaving the country amid a growing financial scandal.
The former Spanish police commissioner who made the revelation about the injections said he learned this information from Juan Carlos’ former mistress.
The Spanish secret service had resorted to female hormone injections in order to curb the raging libido of Juan Carlos, the exiled former King of Spain who abdicated in 2014, The Times reports.
According to the newspaper, these revelations were made during a parliamentary hearing by Jose Manuel Villarejo, a former Spanish police commissioner who is now on trial for “blackmail and corruption connected to a network of the country’s political and business elite”.
Spain’s National Intelligence Centre, Villarejo claimed, injected Juan Carlos with "female hormones and testosterone inhibitors to lower his libido because it was understood that it was a problem for the state that he was such an ardently passionate person".
The ex-commissioner also insisted that he wasn’t involved in administering hormones to the royal, and said that he learned about that scheme from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, Juan Carlos’ former mistress.
The sexual conquests of the Spanish monarch were previously brought to light by Amadeo Martinez Ingles, a retired republican colonel whom the New York Post described as “Juan Carlos’ nemesis for more than four decades”.
In his biography titled "Juan Carlos I: The King of the 5,000,” Martinez Ingles alleged that the former king had nearly 5,000 lovers.
"Juan Carlos I is an authentic sex addict and a sexual predator,” he said. “The most beautiful stars and the most spectacular representatives of high class Spanish and foreign women passed through his bed for temporary trysts, and he also disrespected women from much more modest backgrounds."