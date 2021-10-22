https://sputniknews.com/20211022/dave-chapelle-says-hes-open-to-meet-with-netflix-employees-for-dialogue-1090144945.html

Dave Chapelle Says He’s Open to Meet with Netflix Employees for Dialogue

Dave Chapelle Says He’s Open to Meet with Netflix Employees for Dialogue

Dave Chapelle said he’s willing to sit down with Netflix employees who organized a company walkout earlier this week to protest the LGBTQ+ jokes that Chapelle... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-22T20:41+0000

2021-10-22T20:41+0000

2021-10-22T20:44+0000

transgender

netflix

us

davechappelle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090085215_0:0:2875:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_9841b41bfca09ca1f92a06969c60f2d5.jpg

The comedian's representative told TMZ Thursday that “Dave would be open to dialogue if folks from Netflix actually reach out to him for a discussion,” but that no one from Netflix has approached Chapelle or his team about setting up a meeting.Chapelle’s team allegedly disputed allegations made by transgender woman Ashlee Marie Preston who said Wednesday she invited Chapelle to join protesters at Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters.Preston, who organized the walkout, made a statement on Twitter last week saying that Chapelle was invited to the table for “transformative dialogue” but did not show up.Chapelle’s team said they’re not sure what invoked Preston to make those claims.Over the course of The Closer, which was released earlier this month, the comic weighs in on issues of racism, discrimination and gender identity while tying in the struggle for Black liberation in comparison to the support received by LGBTQ and feminist movements.Chapelle sparked immediate backlash, including from Netflix employees who walked off the job on Wednesday, after defending J.K. Rowling against being “cancelled” for saying “gender is a fact,” and identifying himself as a “TERF,” or a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.Chapelle’s representative told TMZ Dave was no longer going to continue making jokes that inflicted harm to transgenders.Netflix CO-CEO Ted Sarandos has supported the company’s decision to host the show amid the backlash.Sarandos reportedly told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. “I should have recognized the fact that a group of our employees was really hurting.”“We have articulated to our employees that there are going to be things you don’t like,” Sarandos said.Despite the controversy, “The Closer” is currently in the top 10 most popular Netflix shows in the US.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

transgender, netflix, us, davechappelle