Daniel Hale Subjected to Solitary Confinement For Telling The Truth

Insurance Companies Push Profit for COVID Care, Daniel Hale Sent To Max Security Prison, Reports Indicts Jair Bolsonaro’s Pandemic Response 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign. They discuss health insurance companies ending out of pocket cost waivers for people treated by COVID-19 in the middle of the pandemic, how this might exacerbate the pandemic as we head into the winter and other rollbacks on public health measures under the Biden administration, and the importance of an organized effort to fight for the interests of people who need medical access instead of believing the lip service of politicians.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, Sputnik News correspondent to discuss Daniel Hale’s absurd incarceration in a maximum security facility despite a suggestion to send him to a low-security prison that would have provided mental health treatment to him, the deeply isolating nature of the facility where Hale will be incarcerated, and the weaponization and inhumanity of solitary confinement, and the bipartisan nature of cracking down on whistleblowers.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss a recent report detailing the severe malpractice and mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic by the government of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, what political implications this may have on Bolsonaro’s support going into the next presidential election, and the killing of Leuvis Manuel Olivero.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the US Empire” to discuss the anniversary of the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi and the toppling of his government in Libya, why Libya posed a threat to US imperialism and the demonization of Gaddafi in the run-up to the war, the history of NATO and its role as the enforcer of imperialism, and hunger strikes in protest of mass incarceration in the Palestinian territories.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

