https://sputniknews.com/20211022/biden-says-not-seeking-cold-war-with-china-1090118686.html

Biden Says Not Seeking Cold War With China

Biden Says Not Seeking Cold War With China

It is not the first time the Biden administration has said it does not seek confrontation with Beijing. However, its recent steps - such as military drills in... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-22T01:47+0000

2021-10-22T01:47+0000

2021-10-22T01:51+0000

us

china

defense

competition

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090082599_0:0:3134:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_1aaf934cfad5ba62034e7a33d0d18f5b.jpg

US President Joe Biden says the United States is not seeking a cold war with China, but will not give up on its positions."China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we have the most powerful military in the history of the world," he added.Biden also said that the United States would defend Taiwan in case China attacks the island.Biden's nominee for the position US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that China represents the greatest security threat to the United States and the democratic world and unlike Washington, Beijing has no real allies.Burns called on Congress and Biden administration to scale up security cooperation and arms provisions to Taiwan to defend itself from China.On October 7, The Wall Street Journal reported that US Marines and special operations forces have been secretly training Taiwanese soldiers on the island to defend against possible Chinese aggression. The report said the US soldiers have been operating in Taiwan for at least a year, during which time they have conducted training for Taiwanese ground force units as a way to prepare them for threats coming from China.Meanwhile, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said China might mount a full-scale invasion of the island nation by 2025. China in recent days sent almost 150 military aircraft close to Taiwan while US and other allied forces conducted drills in the South China Sea.

https://sputniknews.com/20211009/playing-with-fire-chinese-state-media-claims-deployment-of-us-troops-to-taiwan-might-prompt-war-1089795164.html

vot tak Neither did israel's trump quisling... And bears don't crap in the woods, either. According to these sods. 0

1

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, china, defense, competition, military