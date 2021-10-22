Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/biden-says-not-seeking-cold-war-with-china-1090118686.html
Biden Says Not Seeking Cold War With China
Biden Says Not Seeking Cold War With China
It is not the first time the Biden administration has said it does not seek confrontation with Beijing. However, its recent steps - such as military drills in... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T01:47+0000
2021-10-22T01:51+0000
us
china
defense
competition
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090082599_0:0:3134:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_1aaf934cfad5ba62034e7a33d0d18f5b.jpg
US President Joe Biden says the United States is not seeking a cold war with China, but will not give up on its positions."China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we have the most powerful military in the history of the world," he added.Biden also said that the United States would defend Taiwan in case China attacks the island.Biden's nominee for the position US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that China represents the greatest security threat to the United States and the democratic world and unlike Washington, Beijing has no real allies.Burns called on Congress and Biden administration to scale up security cooperation and arms provisions to Taiwan to defend itself from China.On October 7, The Wall Street Journal reported that US Marines and special operations forces have been secretly training Taiwanese soldiers on the island to defend against possible Chinese aggression. The report said the US soldiers have been operating in Taiwan for at least a year, during which time they have conducted training for Taiwanese ground force units as a way to prepare them for threats coming from China.Meanwhile, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said China might mount a full-scale invasion of the island nation by 2025. China in recent days sent almost 150 military aircraft close to Taiwan while US and other allied forces conducted drills in the South China Sea.
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/playing-with-fire-chinese-state-media-claims-deployment-of-us-troops-to-taiwan-might-prompt-war-1089795164.html
Neither did israel's trump quisling... And bears don't crap in the woods, either. According to these sods.
0
1
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090082599_236:0:2967:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10e002f9d195ab685709c399645c8b88.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, defense, competition, military

Biden Says Not Seeking Cold War With China

01:47 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 01:51 GMT 22.10.2021)
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden speaks to media as he boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. October 20, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to media as he boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. October 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
It is not the first time the Biden administration has said it does not seek confrontation with Beijing. However, its recent steps - such as military drills in the South China Sea and the new AUKUS military pact (clearly targeted at China) may prompt one to have doubts about that.
US President Joe Biden says the United States is not seeking a cold war with China, but will not give up on its positions.
"I don't want a cold war with China. I want China to understand that we are not going to step back and change any of our views," Biden said at the CNN town hall on Thursday.
"China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we have the most powerful military in the history of the world," he added.
Biden also said that the United States would defend Taiwan in case China attacks the island.

"Yes, we have a commitment to do that," he said

Biden's nominee for the position US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that China represents the greatest security threat to the United States and the democratic world and unlike Washington, Beijing has no real allies.
Burns called on Congress and Biden administration to scale up security cooperation and arms provisions to Taiwan to defend itself from China.
In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, an F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
'Playing With Fire': Chinese State Media Claims Deployment of US Troops to Taiwan Might Prompt War
9 October, 17:02 GMT
On October 7, The Wall Street Journal reported that US Marines and special operations forces have been secretly training Taiwanese soldiers on the island to defend against possible Chinese aggression. The report said the US soldiers have been operating in Taiwan for at least a year, during which time they have conducted training for Taiwanese ground force units as a way to prepare them for threats coming from China.
Meanwhile, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said China might mount a full-scale invasion of the island nation by 2025. China in recent days sent almost 150 military aircraft close to Taiwan while US and other allied forces conducted drills in the South China Sea.
001002
Discuss
Popular comments
Neither did israel's trump quisling... And bears don't crap in the woods, either. According to these sods.
vtvot tak
22 October, 04:55 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:58 GMTBiden Says He Should Visit US Southern Border But Does Not Have Time
01:47 GMTBiden Says Not Seeking Cold War With China
01:19 GMTUS Should Stop Dragging Taiwan Into War, China Says
01:04 GMTTrump's 'TRUTH Social' App Expected to Gain Popularity, Face Censorship Issues, Experts Say
00:54 GMTPentagon Chief May Have ‘Overplayed’ Role in Promoting Ukraine NATO Bid, Experts Deem
00:45 GMTFlorida's DeSantis Strikes at Vaccine Mandates by Posting His Rendition of 'Don't Tread on Me' Flag
00:41 GMTIDF Training ‘Intensely’ for Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities, Israeli Media Claims
00:21 GMT‘Sounds a Little Scary’: US Media Calls Deripaska ‘Russian Oligarch’ to Confuse People, Journo Says
00:20 GMTRepublicans Block Voting Rights Legislation, Reigniting Debate Over Ending Filibuster
00:04 GMTTexas Asks Supreme Court to Keep Abortion Ban in Place
YesterdayNYC Judge Reportedly Denies Maxwell's Request for Closed Jury Selection Ahead of Trial Start
YesterdayUK Queen Elizabeth II Spent Night at Hospital - Report
YesterdayHuman Bones Found in Florida Wilderness Park Confirmed as Belonging to Brian Laundrie
YesterdayHaitian Police Chief Steps Down as Crime Wave Hits Country
YesterdayWall Street Cruises to Record Highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq as Tesla Has Bumper Quarter
YesterdayIsraeli NSC Head Secretly Visits Paris to Defuse Tensions Over Pegasus Spyware - Reports
YesterdayFormer Italian Prime Minister Acquitted of Bribing Witnesses - Reports
YesterdayUS Federal Reserve Issues New Rules to Restrict Stock Trading by Central Bank Employees
YesterdayEx-Trump Aide Steve Bannon Found in Contempt of Congress Over Capitol Riot Probe
YesterdayIMF Says Engaging With El Salvador on Bitcoin