Astronomers Witness Explosive Star That Could Help Develop Early Warning System

22.10.2021

2021-10-22T23:33+0000

Hubble's data, combined with other observations, allowed researchers to understand what was happening to the star just before it died, and examine the material close to the supernova that was ejected from the star in the last year of its life, according to NASA.The supernova, also known as SN 2020fqv, was discovered in April 2020 by the Zwicky Transient Facility at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego, California. The star’s location is said to be Butterfly Galaxies — a pair of members located in the Virgo galaxy cluster."This is a different situation, because we really know what's going on and we actually see the death in real time."Based on these observations, the star is expected to have died millions of years ago.Astronomers were able to get “holistic views” of the event, capturing detailed pictures of the stars in their “final moments” and how they exploded.Theoretical models and ultra-rapid observations of the supernova helped the team determine the star's mass to be about 14 to 15 times the mass of the sun before it exploded. In order to understand how massive stars die, it is imperative to understand their mass."People use the term 'Rosetta Stone' a lot. But this is the first time we've been able to verify the mass with these three different methods for one supernova, and all of them are consistent," Tinyanont said. "Now we can push forward using these different methods and combining them because there are a lot of other supernovas where we have masses from one method, but not another."Scientists are using the behavior that they witnessed before this supernova to assist them in finding other stars on the brink of explosion — that tend to be more active and release material.

