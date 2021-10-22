Registration was successful!
Alec Baldwin Filmed Weeping After Accidentally Killing Cinematographer on Set
Alec Baldwin Filmed Weeping After Accidentally Killing Cinematographer on Set

09:18 GMT 22.10.2021
Late Thursday, US actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a camerawoman and injured a film director on the set of "Rust", a western currently being... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
Alec Baldwin wept after accidentally shooting a crew member on a set in New Mexico, according to The Sun. The 63-year-old actor "was heartbroken" and "in tears" after the shooting incident.One of the pictures taken near the sheriff's office shows the actor talking to someone on a cell phone.According to reports, Baldwin, who was one of the actors and producers of the western "Rust", voluntarily went to the sheriff's office and testified to investigators.The incident occurred on a film set in New Mexico while he was firing a pistol that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. The director of the film was wounded in the collarbone; the director of photography, 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, was seriously wounded and was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque. Doctors were unable to save her life. Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Rios said the shot was fired by Alec Baldwin, but charges have not yet been filed against the actor.
Alec Baldwin Filmed Weeping After Accidentally Killing Cinematographer on Set

09:18 GMT 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeAlec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
Late Thursday, US actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a camerawoman and injured a film director on the set of "Rust", a western currently being produced.
Alec Baldwin wept after accidentally shooting a crew member on a set in New Mexico, according to The Sun. The 63-year-old actor "was heartbroken" and "in tears" after the shooting incident.
One of the pictures taken near the sheriff's office shows the actor talking to someone on a cell phone.
According to reports, Baldwin, who was one of the actors and producers of the western "Rust", voluntarily went to the sheriff's office and testified to investigators.
The incident occurred on a film set in New Mexico while he was firing a pistol that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. The director of the film was wounded in the collarbone; the director of photography, 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, was seriously wounded and was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque. Doctors were unable to save her life. Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Rios said the shot was fired by Alec Baldwin, but charges have not yet been filed against the actor.
