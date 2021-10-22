Registration was successful!
Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Fatal Shooting on Film Set: 'My Heart is Broken'
Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Fatal Shooting on Film Set: 'My Heart is Broken'
A distraught Baldwin was spotted "weeping" following the accident and repeatedly asked why he was handed a “hot gun”, a firearm with live ammunition, an... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
Hollywood A-lister Alec Baldwin has broken his silence on the accidental shooting that left a cinematographer killed on the set of his forthcoming movie “Rust”.Taking to Twitter, the actor expressed his "shock and sadness" at the tragedy and said that he was fully cooperating with a police investigation.The actor said he was in touch with the husband of the deceased cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and has offered his support to her family.The accident occured on a film set in New Mexico when he fired a pistol that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. The director of the movie was injured in the collarbone, while a 42-year-old cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was seriously wounded and was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque. She was later pronounced dead.
us

15:43 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 15:51 GMT 22.10.2021)
A distraught Baldwin was spotted "weeping" following the accident and repeatedly asked why he was handed a “hot gun”, a firearm with live ammunition, an eyewitness claimed.
Hollywood A-lister Alec Baldwin has broken his silence on the accidental shooting that left a cinematographer killed on the set of his forthcoming movie “Rust”.
Taking to Twitter, the actor expressed his "shock and sadness" at the tragedy and said that he was fully cooperating with a police investigation.
The actor said he was in touch with the husband of the deceased cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and has offered his support to her family.
The accident occured on a film set in New Mexico when he fired a pistol that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. The director of the movie was injured in the collarbone, while a 42-year-old cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was seriously wounded and was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque. She was later pronounced dead.
