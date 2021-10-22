https://sputniknews.com/20211022/alec-baldwin-breaks-silence-on-fatal-shooting-on-film-set-my-heart-is-broken-1090139534.html

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Fatal Shooting on Film Set: 'My Heart is Broken'

A distraught Baldwin was spotted "weeping" following the accident and repeatedly asked why he was handed a “hot gun”, a firearm with live ammunition, an... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

Hollywood A-lister Alec Baldwin has broken his silence on the accidental shooting that left a cinematographer killed on the set of his forthcoming movie “Rust”.Taking to Twitter, the actor expressed his "shock and sadness" at the tragedy and said that he was fully cooperating with a police investigation.The actor said he was in touch with the husband of the deceased cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and has offered his support to her family.The accident occured on a film set in New Mexico when he fired a pistol that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. The director of the movie was injured in the collarbone, while a 42-year-old cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was seriously wounded and was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque. She was later pronounced dead.

