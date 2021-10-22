Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Fatal Shooting on Film Set: 'My Heart is Broken'
15:43 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 15:51 GMT 22.10.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
© Sputnik
Being updated
A distraught Baldwin was spotted "weeping" following the accident and repeatedly asked why he was handed a “hot gun”, a firearm with live ammunition, an eyewitness claimed.
Hollywood A-lister Alec Baldwin has broken his silence on the accidental shooting that left a cinematographer killed on the set of his forthcoming movie “Rust”.
Taking to Twitter, the actor expressed his "shock and sadness" at the tragedy and said that he was fully cooperating with a police investigation.
1-— AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021
There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and
The actor said he was in touch with the husband of the deceased cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and has offered his support to her family.
2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.— AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021
The accident occured on a film set in New Mexico when he fired a pistol that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. The director of the movie was injured in the collarbone, while a 42-year-old cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was seriously wounded and was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque. She was later pronounced dead.