https://sputniknews.com/20211021/who-studying-swedens-denmarks-data-on-side-effects-of-moderna-vaccine-1090106853.html

WHO Studying Sweden's, Denmark's Data on Side Effects of Moderna Vaccine

WHO Studying Sweden's, Denmark's Data on Side Effects of Moderna Vaccine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) is studying data from Sweden and Denmark about a possible link between the use of the Moderna... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T15:32+0000

2021-10-21T15:32+0000

2021-10-21T15:32+0000

news

vaccine

covid-19

moderna

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083102687_0:181:3071:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_f41e4547f8c4ddc87d59c36a063125ef.jpg

"WHO is currently looking at the decision in Sweden, in Denmark to stop vaccinating with the Moderna vaccine," Simao said."So we shall be seeing a statement of the global advisory group on vaccine safety in the next few days," she added.Earlier in the day, Sweden's public health agency said that it had extended the pause of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax for people aged 30 and younger due to an increase in myocarditis and pericarditis among youths. The vaccination with Spikevax will be suspended through 1 December, while those who have already had their first shot will be offered the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, vaccine, covid-19, moderna