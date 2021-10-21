WHO Studying Sweden's, Denmark's Data on Side Effects of Moderna Vaccine

"WHO is currently looking at the decision in Sweden, in Denmark to stop vaccinating with the Moderna vaccine," Simao said."So we shall be seeing a statement of the global advisory group on vaccine safety in the next few days," she added.Earlier in the day, Sweden's public health agency said that it had extended the pause of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax for people aged 30 and younger due to an increase in myocarditis and pericarditis among youths. The vaccination with Spikevax will be suspended through 1 December, while those who have already had their first shot will be offered the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) is studying data from Sweden and Denmark about a possible link between the use of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and an increased risk of heart inflammation, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals Mariangela Simao said on Thursday.
"WHO is currently looking at the decision in Sweden, in Denmark to stop vaccinating with the Moderna vaccine," Simao said.
"So we shall be seeing a statement of the global advisory group on vaccine safety in the next few days," she added.
Earlier in the day, Sweden's public health agency said that it had extended the pause of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax for people aged 30 and younger due to an increase in myocarditis and pericarditis among youths. The vaccination with Spikevax will be suspended through 1 December, while those who have already had their first shot will be offered the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech.