WHO Studying Sweden's, Denmark's Data on Side Effects of Moderna Vaccine
WHO Studying Sweden's, Denmark's Data on Side Effects of Moderna Vaccine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) is studying data from Sweden and Denmark about a possible link between the use of the Moderna... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
"WHO is currently looking at the decision in Sweden, in Denmark to stop vaccinating with the Moderna vaccine," Simao said."So we shall be seeing a statement of the global advisory group on vaccine safety in the next few days," she added.Earlier in the day, Sweden's public health agency said that it had extended the pause of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax for people aged 30 and younger due to an increase in myocarditis and pericarditis among youths. The vaccination with Spikevax will be suspended through 1 December, while those who have already had their first shot will be offered the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech.
News
news, vaccine, covid-19, moderna

WHO Studying Sweden's, Denmark's Data on Side Effects of Moderna Vaccine

15:32 GMT 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021.
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) is studying data from Sweden and Denmark about a possible link between the use of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and an increased risk of heart inflammation, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals Mariangela Simao said on Thursday.
"WHO is currently looking at the decision in Sweden, in Denmark to stop vaccinating with the Moderna vaccine," Simao said.
"So we shall be seeing a statement of the global advisory group on vaccine safety in the next few days," she added.
Earlier in the day, Sweden's public health agency said that it had extended the pause of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax for people aged 30 and younger due to an increase in myocarditis and pericarditis among youths. The vaccination with Spikevax will be suspended through 1 December, while those who have already had their first shot will be offered the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech.
