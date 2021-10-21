https://sputniknews.com/20211021/wall-street-cruises-to-record-highs-for-sp-500-nasdaq-as-tesla-has-bumper-quarter-1090114178.html

Wall Street Cruises to Record Highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq as Tesla Has Bumper Quarter

Wall Street Cruises to Record Highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq as Tesla Has Bumper Quarter

NEW YORK, October 21

On a day when Federal Reserve officials predicted faster-than-expected rate hikes by the third or fourth quarters of 2022 and oil prices skidded more than 1%, the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average settled virtually flat, reflecting Wall Street's inherent despite uncertainties about the economy and inflation.The blue-chip S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rode to all-time highs on stellar earnings from Tesla and other US corporate heavyweights such as banking icon Goldman Sachs, healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson, consumer products behemoth Procter & Gamble and streaming services provider Netflix.The S&P 500 index closed up 15 points, or 0.3%, at 4,551. The index, which tracks the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, hit a record high of 4,552 earlier. The S&P 500 is also up 5.7% for October and 21% for the year.Nasdaq, comprising Big Tech names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, settled up 94 points, or 0.6%, at 15,216. It is up 5.3% on the month and 18% on the year.The Dow shed 6 points, or 0.02%, to close at 35,603. It hit a record high of 35,670 on Wednesday and is up 5.2% for October and 16% for the year.

