Video: Pitch Invader Grabs Man Utd Ace Cristiano Ronaldo by Shirt After Match With Atalanta
11:56 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 11:59 GMT 21.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Pedro NunesSoccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A - Portugal v Republic of Ireland - Estadio Algarve, Almancil, Portugal - September 1, 2021 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match
© REUTERS / Pedro Nunes
Over the years, Man United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has built a whole army of fans who admire his every move. However, sometimes supporters will go to any lengths to get near their hero. On Wednesday, one such admirer came extremely close to the Portuguese maestro, but was forced to back off by security staff.
Cristiano Ronaldo hogged the headlines during Manchester United's champions League clash against Italy's Atalanta at Old Trafford as his late winner gave the Red Devils a much-needed 3-2 victory after a string of defeats and draws in their past three games.
However, Ronaldo's heroics caused him unexpected problems at the famed stadium as one of the fans decided to chase down the 36-year-old footballer after the match ended.
Video footage shows that the supporter, awed by Ronaldo's performance, wanted a memento of the great match - preferably his shirt - but the stewards managed to stop him when he had just grabbed the Portugal skipper's top.
However, Ronaldo's heroics caused him unexpected problems at the famed stadium as one of the fans decided to chase down the 36-year-old footballer after the match ended.
Video footage shows that the supporter, awed by Ronaldo's performance, wanted a memento of the great match - preferably his shirt - but the stewards managed to stop him when he had just grabbed the Portugal skipper's top.
Everyone wants a touch of @Cristiano 😉 pic.twitter.com/OtwG3T43F1— 433 (@433) October 20, 2021
🏃🏻♂️ 🏃🏼♂️🏃🏾♂️🏃♂️— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 20, 2021
Serious pace from the Old Trafford stewards to keep a pitch invader away from Ronaldo here. 😂#MUNATA #MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/pYMXRNFgaq
Talking about the game, United were completely out of the contest in the first half as Atalanta took a commanding 2-0 lead within 28 minutes.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side managed to mount a sensational comeback as they levelled the proceedings at 2-2 with the help of goals from Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire.
But it was Ronaldo who sealed their victory with a sensational goal in the 81st minute.
CR7's goal also kept United on top of Group F in the UEFA Champions League with six points; Villarreal ranks second with four points.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side managed to mount a sensational comeback as they levelled the proceedings at 2-2 with the help of goals from Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire.
But it was Ronaldo who sealed their victory with a sensational goal in the 81st minute.
CR7's goal also kept United on top of Group F in the UEFA Champions League with six points; Villarreal ranks second with four points.