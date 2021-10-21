Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/us-senator-rick-scott-calls-on-dhs-chief-to-resign-for-lying-about-border-being-secure-1090086830.html
US Senator Rick Scott Calls on DHS Chief to Resign for 'Lying' About Border Being Secure
US Senator Rick Scott Calls on DHS Chief to Resign for 'Lying' About Border Being Secure
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - US Republican Senator Rick Scott called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign for lying about the United States'... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T00:33+0000
2021-10-21T00:33+0000
dhs
crisis
illegal immigrants
republicans
alejandro mayorkas
rick scott
us-mexico border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101996/63/1019966362_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_89feaecdf2ef4787aff5d71d7d7aea2d.jpg
During a Senate roundtable discussion, Scott said Mayorkas lied to a Homeland Security panel about providing them with the information they needed for oversight of the border crisis and complying with the law.Earlier this year, Mayorkas was caught on a hot mic admitting the border was in a crisis, but refused to admit it publicly, echoing the White House's perspective on the situation.However, US President Joe Biden eventually admitted there was a border crisis as the number of apprehensions hit record numbers over the last several months.The total number of apprehensions on the southern border since October 2020 - the beginning of the US government’s fiscal year - has now surpassed 1.5 million. Illegal crossings on the US southern border hit a 20-year monthly high under the Biden administration, which saw about 212,000 migrant encounters.
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/us-mexico-border-detentions-highest-since-1986-report-says-1090075513.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101996/63/1019966362_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_2fdab265a9bd7bd95408af464ada6d16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dhs, crisis, illegal immigrants, republicans, alejandro mayorkas, rick scott, us-mexico border

US Senator Rick Scott Calls on DHS Chief to Resign for 'Lying' About Border Being Secure

00:33 GMT 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Department of Homeland Security's second-highest official, Alejandro Mayorkas, improperly intervened to grease the rails of the visa approval process on behalf of certain foreign investors when he was head of the visa division, according to a two year investigation by the department's Inspector General.
The Department of Homeland Security's second-highest official, Alejandro Mayorkas, improperly intervened to grease the rails of the visa approval process on behalf of certain foreign investors when he was head of the visa division, according to a two year investigation by the department's Inspector General. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - US Republican Senator Rick Scott called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign for lying about the United States' border with Mexico being secure.
During a Senate roundtable discussion, Scott said Mayorkas lied to a Homeland Security panel about providing them with the information they needed for oversight of the border crisis and complying with the law.
Earlier this year, Mayorkas was caught on a hot mic admitting the border was in a crisis, but refused to admit it publicly, echoing the White House's perspective on the situation.
However, US President Joe Biden eventually admitted there was a border crisis as the number of apprehensions hit record numbers over the last several months.
Texas State Troopers walk across the International Bridge as some migrants line up to depart on a bus as thousands of others await to be processed after crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, U.S. September 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
US-Mexico Border Detentions Highest Since 1986, Report Says
Yesterday, 15:56 GMT
The total number of apprehensions on the southern border since October 2020 - the beginning of the US government’s fiscal year - has now surpassed 1.5 million. Illegal crossings on the US southern border hit a 20-year monthly high under the Biden administration, which saw about 212,000 migrant encounters.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:16 GMTTen Years Since Libya’s Gaddafi Was Murdered by NATO-Backed Rebels
01:10 GMTSecret Migrant Flights to Fight Gerrymandering
00:45 GMTTrump to Launch New Social Platform 'TRUTH Social' With Mission to Create 'Rival to Liberal Media'
00:34 GMTJake Sullivan Discussed Israel Normalization With Saudi Crown Prince - Report
00:33 GMTUS Senator Rick Scott Calls on DHS Chief to Resign for 'Lying' About Border Being Secure
00:14 GMT160 Republicans Urge Biden to ’Stop Pushing Socialist-Big Gov’t Agenda’, Address Supply Chain Crisis
YesterdayMusk Set to Become World's First Trillionaire as His Wealth Continues to Grow Rapidly - Report
YesterdayHundreds of Netflix Employees Walk Out in Trans Rights Protest Amid Continued Chappelle Fallout
YesterdayUK's Retirement Age May Be Increased by 2 Years for Every 3 Years Added to Life Expectancy - Report
YesterdayUS Regulator Approves Use of Booster Shots for Moderna, Janssen COVID-19 Vaccines
YesterdayNew Findings in ‘Church of the Apostles’ in Bethsaida, Archaeologists Discovered
YesterdayUK Opposition Leader Calls on Government to Sanction Telegram
YesterdayWhite House Says Has Nothing to Preview on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting by End of Year
YesterdayCIA to Have Weekly Meetings on China Following Launch of New Mission Center, Director Burns Says
Yesterday'Mad Hatter': Giuliani's Lincoln Filter Video Decrying McAuliffe Causes Stir Online
YesterdayBiden Says Concerned About Chinese Hypersonic Missiles After Alleged Test, Reporter Claims
YesterdayRicky Gervais Hopes to See 'Woke' Generation Shunned by the Next
YesterdayWHO Confirms Consideration of Sputnik V Entering Final Stage
YesterdayIran Prepares for Nationwide Air Drills After Israel Ok’s Special Strike Budget
YesterdayUS At-Tanf Base in Syria Attacked With Missiles, Drones by 'Iran-Backed Militias', CENTCOM Says