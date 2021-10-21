https://sputniknews.com/20211021/us-senator-rick-scott-calls-on-dhs-chief-to-resign-for-lying-about-border-being-secure-1090086830.html

US Senator Rick Scott Calls on DHS Chief to Resign for 'Lying' About Border Being Secure

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - US Republican Senator Rick Scott called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign for lying about the United States'... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

During a Senate roundtable discussion, Scott said Mayorkas lied to a Homeland Security panel about providing them with the information they needed for oversight of the border crisis and complying with the law.Earlier this year, Mayorkas was caught on a hot mic admitting the border was in a crisis, but refused to admit it publicly, echoing the White House's perspective on the situation.However, US President Joe Biden eventually admitted there was a border crisis as the number of apprehensions hit record numbers over the last several months.The total number of apprehensions on the southern border since October 2020 - the beginning of the US government’s fiscal year - has now surpassed 1.5 million. Illegal crossings on the US southern border hit a 20-year monthly high under the Biden administration, which saw about 212,000 migrant encounters.

