US Senator Rick Scott Calls on DHS Chief to Resign for 'Lying' About Border Being Secure
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Department of Homeland Security's second-highest official, Alejandro Mayorkas, improperly intervened to grease the rails of the visa approval process on behalf of certain foreign investors when he was head of the visa division, according to a two year investigation by the department's Inspector General.
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - US Republican Senator Rick Scott called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign for lying about the United States' border with Mexico being secure.
During a Senate roundtable discussion, Scott said Mayorkas lied to a Homeland Security panel about providing them with the information they needed for oversight of the border crisis and complying with the law.
Again and again @SecMayorkas has lied to the American people.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) October 20, 2021
He’s lied about the border being secure. He’s lied about the crisis the Biden admin has clearly caused. He won’t take responsibility or fix it. Enough is enough. Mayorkas must resign NOW. (1/2) 🧵 pic.twitter.com/zMEfzE2g89
Earlier this year, Mayorkas was caught on a hot mic admitting the border was in a crisis, but refused to admit it publicly, echoing the White House's perspective on the situation.
However, US President Joe Biden eventually admitted there was a border crisis as the number of apprehensions hit record numbers over the last several months.
Yesterday, 15:56 GMT
The total number of apprehensions on the southern border since October 2020 - the beginning of the US government’s fiscal year - has now surpassed 1.5 million. Illegal crossings on the US southern border hit a 20-year monthly high under the Biden administration, which saw about 212,000 migrant encounters.