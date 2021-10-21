https://sputniknews.com/20211021/us-federal-reserve-issues-new-rules-to-restrict-stock-trading-by-central-bank-employees-1090113392.html

US Federal Reserve Issues New Rules to Restrict Stock Trading by Central Bank Employees

US Federal Reserve Issues New Rules to Restrict Stock Trading by Central Bank Employees

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Federal Reserve Board senior staff and policymakers will have to give a 45-day notice to buy and sell securities and hold the... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T20:22+0000

2021-10-21T20:22+0000

2021-10-21T20:22+0000

us

investments

us federal reserve

securities

jerome powell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/06/1080088211_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8bd834dfcc5f3222ca89d8de3a9928a2.jpg

The restrictions will also prohibit affected employees from purchasing individual stocks, holding investments in individual bonds, holding investments in agency securities (directly or indirectly), or entering into derivatives, the Fed said in a press release.The rules require 45 days' advance notice and prior approval for purchases and sales of securities, that investments be held at least a year. In addition, no purchases or sales will be allowed during periods of heightened financial market stress, the release added.As a result of the new policies, senior Federal Reserve officials will be limited to purchasing diversified investment vehicles, such as mutual funds, according to the release.The rules are intended to help guard against even the appearance of any conflict of interest in the timing of investment decisions, the release said.

https://sputniknews.com/20211019/us-stocks-extend-rally-as-third-quarter-earnings-sparkle-sp-500-near-record-high-1090051224.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, investments, us federal reserve, securities, jerome powell