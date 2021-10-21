Registration was successful!
Ex-Trump Aide Steve Bannon Found in Contempt of Congress Over Capitol Riot Probe
US Federal Reserve Issues New Rules to Restrict Stock Trading by Central Bank Employees
US Federal Reserve Issues New Rules to Restrict Stock Trading by Central Bank Employees
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Federal Reserve Board senior staff and policymakers will have to give a 45-day notice to buy and sell securities and hold the... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
The restrictions will also prohibit affected employees from purchasing individual stocks, holding investments in individual bonds, holding investments in agency securities (directly or indirectly), or entering into derivatives, the Fed said in a press release.The rules require 45 days' advance notice and prior approval for purchases and sales of securities, that investments be held at least a year. In addition, no purchases or sales will be allowed during periods of heightened financial market stress, the release added.As a result of the new policies, senior Federal Reserve officials will be limited to purchasing diversified investment vehicles, such as mutual funds, according to the release.The rules are intended to help guard against even the appearance of any conflict of interest in the timing of investment decisions, the release said.
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/us-stocks-extend-rally-as-third-quarter-earnings-sparkle-sp-500-near-record-high-1090051224.html
us, investments, us federal reserve, securities, jerome powell

US Federal Reserve Issues New Rules to Restrict Stock Trading by Central Bank Employees

20:22 GMT 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mark LennihanThe New York Stock Exchange is shown, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
The New York Stock Exchange is shown, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Federal Reserve Board senior staff and policymakers will have to give a 45-day notice to buy and sell securities and hold the investments for at least one year to eliminate any conflicts of interest under new regulations announced by the central bank on Thursday.
The restrictions will also prohibit affected employees from purchasing individual stocks, holding investments in individual bonds, holding investments in agency securities (directly or indirectly), or entering into derivatives, the Fed said in a press release.
"These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve," Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell stated.
The rules require 45 days' advance notice and prior approval for purchases and sales of securities, that investments be held at least a year. In addition, no purchases or sales will be allowed during periods of heightened financial market stress, the release added.
In this Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, the American Flag hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
US Stocks Extend Rally as Third Quarter Earnings Sparkle, S&P 500 Near Record High
19 October, 22:24 GMT
As a result of the new policies, senior Federal Reserve officials will be limited to purchasing diversified investment vehicles, such as mutual funds, according to the release.
The rules are intended to help guard against even the appearance of any conflict of interest in the timing of investment decisions, the release said.
