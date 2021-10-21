https://sputniknews.com/20211021/untruth-unsocial-indian-mp-takes-a-swipe-at-donald-trumps-planned-social-media-network-1090089784.html
'Untruth Unsocial': Indian MP Takes a Swipe at Donald Trump’s Planned Social Media Network
Indian Parliamentarian Manish Tewari on Thursday took a dig at former US President Donald Trump's announcement about launching a new social media network.Tewari, who is also the senior spokesperson of India's main opposition party Congress and a former federal minister, suggested in a tweet that Trump should name his social media network as "Untruth Unsocial".On Wednesday, the ex-US president's company -- Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) -- announced the launch of a new social media platform "TRUTH Social", developed to become “a rival to the liberal media”.It will be owned by TMTG and the beta launch for “invited guests” is likely to begin next month.The group said in a statement that the social media platform is already available for pre-order in Apple's App Store.Commenting on Tewari’s tweet a user said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be one of the first members in it. Indian Prime Minister Modi is known to have had a good, friendly relation with Trump.Another netizen advised Trump to double the dose of his anti-psychotic medication.Apart from this, several Twitter users from across the globe have also mocked Trump’s decision.
