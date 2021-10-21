Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/untruth-unsocial-indian-mp-takes-a-swipe-at-donald-trumps-planned-social-media-network-1090089784.html
'Untruth Unsocial': Indian MP Takes a Swipe at Donald Trump’s Planned Social Media Network
'Untruth Unsocial': Indian MP Takes a Swipe at Donald Trump’s Planned Social Media Network
Former US President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook after some of his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building on 6 January this... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T06:22+0000
2021-10-21T06:22+0000
twitter
politics
politics
donald trump
instagram
narendra modi
us
united states
india
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089726998_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_66db23aedf09023141e69bfb6adb2d60.jpg
Indian Parliamentarian Manish Tewari on Thursday took a dig at former US President Donald Trump's announcement about launching a new social media network.Tewari, who is also the senior spokesperson of India's main opposition party Congress and a former federal minister, suggested in a tweet that Trump should name his social media network as "Untruth Unsocial".On Wednesday, the ex-US president's company -- Trump Media &amp; Technology Group (TMTG) -- announced the launch of a new social media platform "TRUTH Social", developed to become “a rival to the liberal media”.It will be owned by TMTG and the beta launch for “invited guests” is likely to begin next month.The group said in a statement that the social media platform is already available for pre-order in Apple's App Store.Commenting on Tewari’s tweet a user said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be one of the first members in it. Indian Prime Minister Modi is known to have had a good, friendly relation with Trump.Another netizen advised Trump to double the dose of his anti-psychotic medication.Apart from this, several Twitter users from across the globe have also mocked Trump’s decision.
us
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089726998_220:0:2951:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29cfdbc96e35a762dd730ed0d4951cbe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, politics, politics, donald trump, instagram, narendra modi, us, united states, india, politics, twitter, indian national congress, social media, narendra modi, social media, social media, instagram, social media, social media, politics, india

'Untruth Unsocial': Indian MP Takes a Swipe at Donald Trump’s Planned Social Media Network

06:22 GMT 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / Dustin ChambersFormer U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / Dustin Chambers
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Former US President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook after some of his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building on 6 January this year. He was banned from Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat. In May, Trump started a blog called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” but cancelled it a month later.
Indian Parliamentarian Manish Tewari on Thursday took a dig at former US President Donald Trump's announcement about launching a new social media network.
Tewari, who is also the senior spokesperson of India's main opposition party Congress and a former federal minister, suggested in a tweet that Trump should name his social media network as "Untruth Unsocial".
On Wednesday, the ex-US president's company -- Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) -- announced the launch of a new social media platform "TRUTH Social", developed to become “a rival to the liberal media”.
It will be owned by TMTG and the beta launch for “invited guests” is likely to begin next month.
The group said in a statement that the social media platform is already available for pre-order in Apple's App Store.
Commenting on Tewari’s tweet a user said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be one of the first members in it.
Indian Prime Minister Modi is known to have had a good, friendly relation with Trump.
Another netizen advised Trump to double the dose of his anti-psychotic medication.
Apart from this, several Twitter users from across the globe have also mocked Trump’s decision.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:32 GMTUS Anti-War Activist Says Ex-Wife Contacted by FBI Over His Russia, Venezuela Trips
06:30 GMT'We Never Give Up!' Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Man United's Champions League Win
06:23 GMTIndia Decides to Deploy More Troops in Kashmir Amid Spike in Violence
06:22 GMT'Untruth Unsocial': Indian MP Takes a Swipe at Donald Trump’s Planned Social Media Network
06:19 GMTIndia Hails 'Historic' One Billion Covid Vaccination Milestone in Nine Months
05:59 GMTIran's Nuclear Programme and Peace With The Palestinians Don't Bother Israelis; What Does?
05:54 GMTUK Gov't 'Mulls COVID Plan C' to Keep Economy Open Amid Warning New Daily Cases May Reach 100,000
05:44 GMTPolice Probe Reports of Women Being Spiked With Needles in Scotland
05:37 GMTNorwegian Fertiliser Giant Warns of Famine Due to High Gas Prices in Europe
05:13 GMTNew Coronavirus Variant AY.4.2 Found in Russia, It May Spread, Rospotrebnadzor Watchdog Says
04:45 GMTBoJo's Net Zero Strategy: New Taxes & Insufficient Investments Cast Doubt on Build Back Greener Plan
04:35 GMTIndia Deploys Modern Howitzers in Ladakh Region Bordering China
03:49 GMTRat-Spread Disease Caused by Urine Kills 1, Sickens 2, NYC Health Officials Say
03:41 GMTStolen Halloween?: Major US Candymaker Falls Victim to Hacker Attack That Affected Production
02:58 GMTCoeval of Dinosaurs: 100-Mln-Year-Old Amber Reveals One of the Oldest Crabs Ever Known
01:35 GMTParliaments of Venezuela, Colombia Agree to Discuss Normalization of Relations
01:33 GMTUK in Talks With Ukraine on Missile Deliveries – Reports
01:16 GMTTen Years Since Libya’s Gaddafi Was Murdered by NATO-Backed Rebels
01:10 GMTSecret Migrant Flights to Fight Gerrymandering
00:45 GMTTrump to Launch New Social Platform 'TRUTH Social' With Mission to Create 'Rival to Liberal Media'