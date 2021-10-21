Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/turkey-busts-suspected-mossad-ring-1090104208.html
Turkey Busts Suspected Mossad Ring
Turkey Busts Suspected Mossad Ring
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey arrested 15 people suspected of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, the Istanbul public prosecutor's office said on... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T14:24+0000
2021-10-21T14:24+0000
turkey
mossad
spy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106971/81/1069718190_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_a909f27571a7baab0d70a8af999f02b5.jpg
Investigators said they believe that a group of individuals in Turkey was collecting information and data of importance to Israel.The suspects who allegedly collaborated with Israel's intelligence services are charged with international espionage, Anadolu reported, citing sources in the prosecutor's office.According to the Turkish investigative authorities, the suspects actively cooperated with the Palestinians and Syrians living in Turkey, and paid for the collected data through the international money transfer system or by couriers.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106971/81/1069718190_66:0:1133:800_1920x0_80_0_0_6cfcef97d6e902c1aa9cefa382222768.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, mossad, spy

Turkey Busts Suspected Mossad Ring

14:24 GMT 21.10.2021
© Creative CommonsMossad - Israeli intelligence service - logo
Mossad - Israeli intelligence service - logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© Creative Commons
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey arrested 15 people suspected of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, the Istanbul public prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
Investigators said they believe that a group of individuals in Turkey was collecting information and data of importance to Israel.
The suspects who allegedly collaborated with Israel's intelligence services are charged with international espionage, Anadolu reported, citing sources in the prosecutor's office.
According to the Turkish investigative authorities, the suspects actively cooperated with the Palestinians and Syrians living in Turkey, and paid for the collected data through the international money transfer system or by couriers.
600000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:54 GMTRadical Islamists Across South Asia 'Emboldened' by Taliban Win, Analyst Says on Kashmir Killings
14:53 GMTElon Musk’s Tesla Reiterates Call for India to Lower Import Duties on Electric Vehicles
14:52 GMTWHO to Inspect Sputnik V Vaccine in Russia in Coming Weeks
14:50 GMTClash of the Tech Titans: Twitter CEO Sees Facebook Metaverse as ‘Dystopian Corporate Dictatorship’
14:48 GMTManchester Arena Bomber's Brother 'Laughs In The Face Of Inquiry' After Fleeing To Middle East
14:45 GMTFrench Publishers Reach Deal With Facebook on Neighboring Rights
14:43 GMTUS Distributes 200Mln Vaccines to Over 100 Countries, Most Shots Go to Africa
14:42 GMTMoscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From 28 October to 7 November Due to COVID-19
14:36 GMTUnknown Disease Reportedly Kills Over 160 Children in DRC Since August
14:25 GMTLatvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia's Channel One
14:24 GMTTurkey Busts Suspected Mossad Ring
14:00 GMTMoscow Calls Statements Made During Pentagon Chief's Visit to Ukraine 'Russophobic'
13:50 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Reclaims Champions League Record from Lionel Messi After Scoring Man Utd Winner
13:47 GMTIndia: Teacher 'Beats Boy to Death' for Not Finishing Homework, Tells Father 'He Is Playing Dead'
13:34 GMTChinese Commerce Ministry Calls for Favorable Conditions to Implement Trade Deal With US
13:33 GMTWhy UK Terrorism Prevention Strategy is in the Spotlight After Sir David Amess Killing
13:31 GMTErdogan Says Turkey Will Recoup $1.4 Bn Paid to US Over Scrapped F-35 Deal 'One Way or Another'
13:29 GMTPyongyang Points to US ‘Double Standards’ in Wake of Sub-launched Ballistic Missile Test
12:59 GMTStraw vs Oil: Scientists Find Unusual Way to Use Husks
12:37 GMTPorn-Addicted Children Allegedly Murder Girl Aged Six in India