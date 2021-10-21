https://sputniknews.com/20211021/turkey-busts-suspected-mossad-ring-1090104208.html

Turkey Busts Suspected Mossad Ring

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey arrested 15 people suspected of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, the Istanbul public prosecutor's office said on... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

Investigators said they believe that a group of individuals in Turkey was collecting information and data of importance to Israel.The suspects who allegedly collaborated with Israel's intelligence services are charged with international espionage, Anadolu reported, citing sources in the prosecutor's office.According to the Turkish investigative authorities, the suspects actively cooperated with the Palestinians and Syrians living in Turkey, and paid for the collected data through the international money transfer system or by couriers.

