Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/trumps-new-social-media-platform-truth-hacked-by-pranksters-1090111152.html
Trump's New Social Media Platform 'TRUTH' Hacked By Pranksters
Trump's New Social Media Platform 'TRUTH' Hacked By Pranksters
Trump’s new beta social media platform TRUTH was hacked within two hours of Trump’s Wednesday night announcement that the site would be launched in early 2022. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T18:46+0000
2021-10-21T18:46+0000
donald trump
us
mike pence
social media
prankster
website hack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083643729_0:83:3073:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_db44a5f082e56c481419327c0afda991.jpg
On Wednesday night, Trump announced through a press release the formation of his new media venture called the Trump Media &amp; Technology Group, which will include a social networking service called TRUTH Social. Several tech reporters allegedly found the site, and created fake accounts for former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.This led to the site’s public domain being immediately taken offline, according to the Daily Dot’s Mikael Thalen, who created the fake Trump profile.Thalen said he managed to grab a screenshot of the account settings menu before access was blocked.Washington Post technology reporter Drew Harwell was also able to make a fake account for Pence, and said on Twitter Wednesday that people were able to sign up to create accounts using a publicly available link.Additionally, online trolls found an unreleased test version of Trump’s social network site, made a fake Trump account and used it to post the meme image of “pig poop balls,” according to Harwell.The site bans criticism of itself, clings to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) and adopts many other measures Trump has criticized Big Tech for after being permanently banned from Twitter following the 6 January Capitol riot.Twitter justified its decision to “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”Trump is also planning on releasing a streaming video service to compete with the likes of Disney and Netflix, according to Trump Media &amp; Technology Group pitch deck.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083643729_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8dedd3a7a3a949258d9f620d9de01474.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, mike pence, social media, prankster, website hack

Trump's New Social Media Platform 'TRUTH' Hacked By Pranksters

18:46 GMT 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETONFormer U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Trump’s new beta social media platform TRUTH was hacked within two hours of Trump’s Wednesday night announcement that the site would be launched in early 2022.
On Wednesday night, Trump announced through a press release the formation of his new media venture called the Trump Media & Technology Group, which will include a social networking service called TRUTH Social. Several tech reporters allegedly found the site, and created fake accounts for former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.
This led to the site’s public domain being immediately taken offline, according to the Daily Dot’s Mikael Thalen, who created the fake Trump profile.
Thalen said he managed to grab a screenshot of the account settings menu before access was blocked.
Washington Post technology reporter Drew Harwell was also able to make a fake account for Pence, and said on Twitter Wednesday that people were able to sign up to create accounts using a publicly available link.
"I literally just registered ‘mikepence.’ The site hasn't even launched yet and it's already this vulnerable," Harwell added. In a subsequent tweet, he revealed that account had been suspended.
Additionally, online trolls found an unreleased test version of Trump’s social network site, made a fake Trump account and used it to post the meme image of “pig poop balls,” according to Harwell.
The site bans criticism of itself, clings to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) and adopts many other measures Trump has criticized Big Tech for after being permanently banned from Twitter following the 6 January Capitol riot.
Twitter justified its decision to “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
Trump is also planning on releasing a streaming video service to compete with the likes of Disney and Netflix, according to Trump Media & Technology Group pitch deck.
600000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:48 GMTAfghan-Pakistan Border 'Equally Unstable' as LOC, Will 'Come & Bite Them', Warns Indian Army Chief
18:46 GMTTrump's New Social Media Platform 'TRUTH' Hacked By Pranksters
18:39 GMTRape Case Involving Afghan Man Prompts Leaders to Call for Halt to Resettlement in Montana
18:38 GMTExplosion at Power Plant Causes Major Blackout in Afghan Capital
18:35 GMTIs Zuck Stuck? Facebook Facing New Challenges & Rebranding Unlikely to Save the Day, Observers Say
17:55 GMTGerman Defence Chief Warns Europe Against ‘Detaching From America’, NATO in Wake of Afghan Debacle
16:52 GMTEMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Comments on Assessment Timeline
16:41 GMTPutin Calls NATO Military Presence in Ukraine a Real Threat to Russia
16:25 GMTBiden Was Right to Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan, Putin Says
15:52 GMTUK’s Johnson Calls for 'Fast' Solution to Issues With N. Ireland’s Post-Brexit Protocol
15:40 GMTPutin Calls COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder of How Fragile Global Community Is
15:37 GMTPentagon: US Army, Navy Hold 3 Successful Tests in Bid to Advance Hypersonic Weapons' Development
15:33 GMTScottish Power Boss Slams 'Regressive' Price Cap, Warns of Energy Supplier 'Massacre' in UK
15:33 GMTEpstein's Ranch Had Computer Rooms 'The Size of Houses' to Spy on Guests, Claims Alleged Victim
15:32 GMTWHO Studying Sweden's, Denmark's Data on Side Effects of Moderna Vaccine
15:25 GMTPutin: Battle for Equal Rights in West Turning Into Dogmatism Bordering on the Absurd
15:23 GMTPutin & Xi Give Boris' PR Summit a Miss
14:54 GMTRadical Islamists Across South Asia 'Emboldened' by Taliban Win, Analyst Says on Kashmir Killings
14:53 GMTElon Musk’s Tesla Reiterates Call for India to Lower Import Duties on Electric Vehicles
14:52 GMTWHO to Inspect Sputnik V Vaccine in Russia in Coming Weeks